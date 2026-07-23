Amped Fitness Mesa to Open July 27, Bringing the Amped Universe Experience to Mesa

New Location Expands Brand's Arizona Presence and Introduces Eight Destination-Inspired Immersive Fitness Environments

MESA, Ariz., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness® today announced that their newest location, Amped Fitness Mesa, will officially open its doors on Monday, July 27, bringing the brand's immersive Amped Universe experience to the Mesa community.

The opening represents the continued growth of Amped Fitness' footprint in Arizona, with the brand's Glendale location opening earlier this year and further expansion planned across the state throughout late 2026 into 2027.

The portal opens July 27. Speed Speed

Amped Fitness Mesa introduces a destination-inspired gym experience built around the belief that fitness should feel like more than a routine. While many fitness concepts separate strength training, reformer Pilates, recovery, private rooms and entertainment into different memberships or boutique experiences, Amped Fitness brings them together inside one gym. The result is an environment designed for members who want more variety, more atmosphere and more value from their fitness experience.

Eight Immersive Destinations

Amped Fitness Mesa brings together the brand's signature training floor, premium strength equipment, professionally instructed reformer Pilates, immersive cardio, recovery experiences, Kids Club, mindfulness environments and private multipurpose spaces within one accessible membership.

At the center of the experience are eight destinations, each connected to a different emotional state:

Amped Arena — Power





Azura Cove — Recovery





Babe Cave After Hours — Confidence





Aura Pilates — Control





Sweat Cinema — Entertainment





Planet Peach — Playfulness





Lunar Escape — Mindfulness





Studio Suites — Focus

The Mesa location is designed to give members more than one reason to visit. Members can train with intensity, participate in a professionally instructed reformer Pilates session, watch a movie while completing cardio, slow down inside a mindfulness environment on the moon, recover after a workout with infrared or use a private space to create content, record a podcast, take a virtual meeting or focus without distractions.

"The future of fitness is not just about giving people a place to work out," said Travis LaBazzo, Founder and CEO of Amped Fitness. "It is about creating a place that gives people more reasons to show up, more ways to use their membership and more experiences that fit into their lives. We are excited to continue growing in Arizona and bring that vision to the Mesa community."

Specialized Strength Equipment

Amped Fitness Mesa will feature the premium and specialized equipment package for which the brand is known, including pendulum squats, vertical leg presses, incline fly machines, lateral raise machines, converging chest presses and a wide selection of plate-loaded and selectorized strength equipment. The equipment lineup is designed to support serious lifters, first-time gym members and everyone in between.

"Our members expect more than a basic equipment lineup," LaBazzo said. "They want access to machines that feel premium, effective and exciting to use. Mesa continues that commitment while introducing a more immersive experience around the entire gym."

The Portal Opens July 27.

Amped Fitness Mesa will officially open on Monday, July 27, 2026, giving the Mesa community access to the next evolution of the Amped Universe experience.

For membership information, opening details and location updates, visit www.AmpedFitness.com.

About Amped Fitness

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design, Low-Price fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences. With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape, Studio Suites, Sweat Cinema and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what a gym should feel like. For more information, visit www.AmpedFitness.com.

SOURCE Amped Fitness