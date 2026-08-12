Amped Fitness Announces Ohio Expansion, Bringing its Destination-Inspired Fitness Experience to the Greater-Columbus Area

Immersive Fitness Brand to Open First Ohio Club in Powell, Featuring Eight Unique Themed Training Environments Designed to Transform the Gym Experience

POWELL, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, an immersive fitness brand redefining the modern gym experience, today announced plans to open Amped Fitness Powell, the first Ohio location set to bring the brand's immersive fitness experience to life.

The upcoming Powell club will introduce members to Amped Universe, a first-of-its kind concept-inspired gym experience designed around the belief that fitness should feel like more than a routine – it should feel like a place people want to be.

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences.

While many fitness concepts separate strength training, pilates, recovery, private rooms and entertainment into different memberships or boutique experiences, Amped Fitness brings those elements together inside one gym. The result is a location designed for members who want more variety, more atmosphere and more value from their fitness experience.

Introducing Powell to Immersive, Destination-Inspired Fitness

The Powell location will bring together Amped Fitness' signature training floor, premium strength equipment, professionally instructed reformer pilates, immersive cardio, recovery, mindfulness and private multipurpose spaces within one accessible membership.

At the heart of the experience will be eight destinations, each connected to a different emotional state:

Amped Arena — Power

Azura Cove — Recovery

Babe Cave After Hours — Confidence

Aura Pilates — Control

Sweat Cinema — Entertainment

South Peach — Playfulness

Lunar Escape — Mindfulness

Studio Suites — Focus

The Powell location is designed to give members more than one reason to visit, ranging from building strength one day and recovering the next, or other experiences tied to focus, entertainment and creativity. Members will be able to train with intensity, move through a professionally instructed reformer pilates session, watch a movie while doing cardio, slow down inside a mindfulness environment, recover, create content, record a podcast, take a virtual meeting or use a private space to focus without distractions.

"Expanding into Ohio marks an exciting milestone for Amped Fitness as we continue bringing our one-of-a-kind fitness experience to new communities across the country," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness. "Ohio is especially meaningful to me because it's where I first discovered my passion for the fitness industry, making this a rewarding full-circle moment. Powell is the perfect place to introduce our immersive, destination-inspired approach to fitness, and we're excited to create a space where people of all fitness levels can feel inspired and energized on their fitness journey."

Specialized Equipment

Amped Fitness Powell will feature the premium and specialized equipment package the brand is known for, including pendulum squats, vertical leg presses, incline fly machines, lateral raise machines, converging chest presses and a wide selection of plate-loaded and selectorized strength equipment. The equipment is designed to support serious lifters, everyday members and everyone in between.

"Our members expect more than a basic equipment lineup," LaBazzo said. "They want access to machines that feel premium, effective and exciting to use. Powell continues that commitment while introducing a more immersive layer around the entire experience."

More Opening Details to Come

The announcement marks an early look at Amped Fitness' plans for the Powell community, with construction updates, membership details and hiring information expected to be shared in the months ahead of the opening.

Once open, the club will offer members a highly accessible fitness experience designed to support a range of routines, comfort levels and goals. Founding memberships will be announced soon, with early access opportunities for Greater Columbus-area residents.

For membership information, opening details and location updates, visit www.AmpedFitness.com.

About Amped Fitness:

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences. With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape Room, Strong Pods, Sweat Cinema and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what a gym should feel like. For more information, visit www.ampedfitness.com.

Media Contact:

Melanie Anderson

Senior Account Manager

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

480-225-7148

SOURCE Amped Fitness