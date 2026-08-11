Amped Fitness Expands Across Florida with New Lakeland Club

Amped Universe Will Combine Fitness, Recovery, Entertainment and Community in One Immersive, Destination-Inspired Environment

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, an immersive Florida-founded fitness brand redefining the modern gym experience, today announced its plans to open its newest club in Lakeland. The location will further expand the brand's growing presence across its home state, as its experience-driven fitness model continues gaining momentum.

Located at 3800 US Hwy 98 N, Suite 803, the upcoming Lakeland club will introduce members to Amped Universe, a first-of-its kind concept-inspired gym experience designed to make working out feel like something members do not want to miss.

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences.

More than a traditional gym, Amped Universe brings together high-energy workouts, premium amenities and a community of like-minded people under one roof. While many fitness concepts separate strength training, pilates, recovery, private rooms and entertainment into different memberships or boutique experiences, Amped brings all of those elements together inside one gym.

Introducing Lakeland to Immersive, Destination-Inspired Fitness

The new Amped Fitness coming to Lakeland will include eight destinations, each connected to a different emotional state:

Amped Arena — Power

Azura Cove — Recovery

Babe Cave After Hours — Confidence

Aura Pilates — Control

Sweat Cinema — Entertainment

South Peach — Playfulness

Lunar Escape — Mindfulness

Studio Suites — Focus

The new club reflects Amped Fitness' continued growth as the brand brings its immersive, destination-inspired fitness model to new communities. The Lakeland location is designed to give members more than one reason to visit, ranging from strength one day and recovery the next, or other experiences tied to focus, entertainment, creativity and escape. Members can train with intensity, move through a professionally instructed reformer pilates session, watch a movie while doing cardio, slow down inside a mindfulness environment, recover, create content, record a podcast, take a virtual meeting or use a private space to focus without distractions.

"Opening in Lakeland represents another exciting step in Amped Fitness' continued growth across Florida, where our vision for a more immersive, engaging fitness experience first began," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness. "As more people look for an experience that keeps them motivated and connected, we're excited to bring the Amped Universe to Lakeland and welcome a new community of members."

More Opening Details to Come

The announcement marks an early look at Amped Fitness' plans for the Lakeland community, with construction updates, membership details and hiring information expected to be shared in the months ahead of the opening.

Once open, the club will offer members a highly accessible fitness experience designed to support a range of routines, comfort levels and goals. Founding memberships will be announced soon, with early access opportunities available for Lakeland area residents.

For more information and updates on Amped Fitness Lakeland, please visit https://ampedfitness.com/.

About Amped Fitness:

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences. With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape Room, Strong Pods, Sweat Cinema and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what a gym should feel like. For more information, visit www.ampedfitness.com.

Media Contact:

Melanie Anderson

Senior Account Manager

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

480-225-7148

SOURCE Amped Fitness