Amped Fitness Announces Second Fort Worth Location: Welcome Amped Fitness to Hulen

Amped Fitness

Jan 21, 2025, 11:51 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to announce that Amped Fitness will be opening a second location in Fort Worth, Texas—Amped Fitness Hulen. Located at 6242 Hulen Bend Blvd, Fort Worth, TX, this exciting new chapter solidifies our rapid rise in the Lone Star State, marking eight Texas locations in just one year.

Amped Fitness Hulen takes your workout beyond the basics, delivering an elevated fitness journey through state-of-the-art facilities and features that set us apart:

  • State-of-the-Art Equipment: Experience fitness with our cutting-edge machines and comprehensive weight sets that cater to both beginners and seasoned athletes.
  • The Babe Cave: Dedicated to providing a supportive and comfortable environment, this women-only area allows members to build strength and confidence surrounded by a supportive community.
  • The World Is Yours: This innovative area combines functional training with creative freedom, enabling a personalized and effective workout regimen.
  • Enhanced Recovery Zone: Optimize your recovery with our top-tier amenities including cold plunges, infrared saunas, and advanced compression therapy.
  • The Gauntlet: Challenge yourself in our newest high-intensity training zone designed for those who thrive on pushing their physical boundaries and challenging their inner athlete.

Redefining Living Strong

As we continue to expand our footprint across Texas, Amped Fitness remains committed to building spaces where everyone feels welcome, supported, and motivated to reach their peak potential—both physically and mentally. Amped Fitness Hulen is more than a new location; it's a symbol of our vision for a brighter, stronger future.

We can't wait to celebrate the grand opening of Amped Fitness Hulen with the Fort Worth community. Whether you're a seasoned athlete, a first-time gym-goer, or somewhere in between, we are here to help you crush your goals, discover your power, and redefine what's possible.

Stay Tuned

Get ready, Fort Worth—Amped Fitness Hulen is coming soon, and we're bringing more than just a gym. We're bringing a movement. Stay connected for updates on the grand opening and join us in shaping the future of fitness. Together, the world is yours! Let's claim it.

For more information, please visit our website at www.ampedfitness.com. For leasing inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].

