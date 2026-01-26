Amped Fitness® Columbus Is Officially Open -- The First HVLP Gym with Reformer Pilates

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness® officially opens the doors to its brand-new Columbus location on Monday, January 26th at 4:00 PM, bringing a next-generation, high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness experience to the city—unlike anything Columbus has ever seen.

Located at 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd, Columbus, GA 31904, Amped Fitness® Columbus isn't a traditional gym—it's an immersive training environment built for real results, real people, and real momentum. From first-timers to seasoned athletes, this is where Columbus comes to level up.

As the brand’s 34th location nationwide and first in Georgia, Amped Fitness Columbus debuts two new concepts—Aura Pilates and Lunar Escape—alongside state-of-the-art equipment and immersive training zones, setting a new standard for the Amped Fitness experience.

What Makes Columbus Different?

This location marks a major milestone for the brand, introducing two never-before-seen concepts:

Aura Pilates — A Reformer-based Pilates experience focused on strength, mobility, and core control, redefining accessibility by bringing a traditionally boutique offering into the high-value, low-price fitness space.

Lunar Escape — A first-of-its-kind immersive space focused on mental clarity and recovery, created to help members disconnect, reset, and recharge beyond the physical workout.

Inside Amped Fitness® Columbus

Members can expect a fully loaded training playground, including:

The World is Yours Zone™ – LED-charged energy, bold aesthetics, and nonstop motivation

The Babe Cave ® – A women-only space where strength and confidence take center stage

The Gauntlet Tactical Zone – Built for power, speed, and functional performance

The Recovery Zone – Cold plunges, infrared saunas, massage chairs, and recovery tools

Evolt 360 Body Scanning – Track progress with precision, not guesswork

Elite Strength & Cardio Equipment – Including BootyBuilder ® and next-gen machines

Certified Personal Training – Results-driven coaching

Men's & Women's Saunas – Detox, reset, repeat

Kids Club – Fitness for parents, fun for kids (available for an additional $15/month per child)

"With our 34th opening, this one feels especially meaningful," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®. "We're introducing Reformer Pilates in a way that's never been done in the HVLP space. We believe this is the beginning of a new standard—and we're proud to be the first to bring it to life in Columbus."

While Founding Memberships are no longer available, Amped Fitness® Columbus is welcoming the community to tour the facility today. For a limited time, $0 enrollment is available on new memberships, and Free Guest Passes are offered for those interested in experiencing the club firsthand.

Media Contact: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Amped Fitness®

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding fitness brand built for those who train loud, live bold, and refuse to settle for average. With cutting-edge amenities, high-energy atmospheres, and a no-BS approach to fitness, Amped has redefined the traditional gym experience across Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, and now Georgia, with Arizona on the horizon. From the iconic Babe Cave® and Gauntlet Tactical Zone to the immersive Recovery Zone, every Amped location is designed to push limits, build community, and deliver serious results. To learn more, visit www.ampedfitness.com or follow Amped Fitness on social media.

