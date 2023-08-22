Amped Fitness Continues it's East Coast Takeover: NEW LOCATION COMING SOON in Pompano Beach, FL

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness, an industry-leading fitness center known for its unique business model and eye-catching facility design, is thrilled to announce its official arrival in Pompano Beach, Florida. This expansion brings Amped Fitness's cutting-edge approach to the heart of Pompano Beach, alongside their other six locations in South Florida (Ft. Lauderdale*, Plantation*, West Palm Beach*, Three Lakes, Doral, & Pembroke Pines)

With its impressive 31,000+ sq ft facility found at 1955 N. Federal Highway, Amped Fitness is decking out the space with its signature branding and getting ready to welcome seasoned pros and newcomers alike! The fitness center is renowned for pushing the boundaries of the conventional gym experience, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry. The new location features unique-to-Amped amenities that showcase the brand's commitment to providing an unparalleled experience.

Take a peek at a few of the standout features that Amped Fitness Pompano Beach will have to offer:

  • Women's Only Babe Cave: A space exclusively designed for female fitness enthusiasts, offering a stress-free, comfortable and empowering environment stocked full of the same world-class equipment as the rest of the facility.
  • Custom Design & Spacious Gym Layout: The gym boasts an impressive and spacious layout that promotes an encouraging and inviting atmosphere, fostering a sense of community among their members (one of Amped Fitness' claims to fame!) without being shoulder-to-shoulder with your lifting partner.
  • Blue LED Light Aesthetic: Amped Fitness Pompano will feature the same blue-light aesthetic that current members know and love, plus the expertly curated overhead lighting perfect for showing off the gains. (no weird shadows or harsh fluorescent lighting EVER!)
  • Custom-Curated & Anti-Vanilla Equipment: Amped Fitness boldly decided that instead of stocking the facility with miscellaneous brands of equipment, they created their own. That means high-quality equipment, short repair times, and unique machines (Reverse Hyper, Lateral Raise, Inline Press and MORE!)

Amped Fitness has a strong commitment to community, inclusivity, ensuring that each individual who walks through the front door feels valued, encouraged, and part of the Amped Family. This expansion into Pompano Beach signifies their dedication to bringing this unique gym experience to different demographics across the country! They are working towards a common goal of making sure EVERYONE has access to an Amped Fitness.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Amped Fitness to Pompano! Our goal has always been to revolutionize the gym experience, and the new facilities we are bringing to the industry are a true testament to that vision. Between our amenities, one-of-a-kind culture, and affordable rates, we're confident that Amped Fitness will only continue to gain traction across the country," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness.

As Amped Fitness continues to redefine the industry, the new Pompano Beach location is just one step in the right direction. The brand has been growing exponentially since their start in 2016 and they don't look to be slowing down anytime soon!

For more information about Amped Fitness and its new Pompano Beach location, please visit ampedfitness.com.

See the perks: ampedfitness.com/blog/must-try-amenities \ Own an Amped: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity \ Contact: [email protected] \ Follow Amped on Instagram: instagram.com/ampedfitnesspompano \ *coming soon

