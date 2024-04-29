Amped Fitness® Debuts All-New Luxury Signature Location in West Palm Beach, FL

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness® has recently unveiled their highly anticipated luxury fitness oasis in the heart of West Palm Beach, FL. With fitness centers already booming throughout the South Florida area, Amped Fitness® is thrilled to announce their first ever Signature location that was curated with the Addison Mizner Legacy in mind.

Amped Fitness® Signature in West Palm Beach, FL.

Addison Mizner, South Florida's leading architect in the 1920s who designed more that 50 premier destinations for the rich and famous has been the inspiration for the posh design and mediterranean feel that can be found within Amped Fitness® Signature.

Like Addison Mizner's unique architectural style that reinvented the image of Palm Beach, Amped Fitness® is not one to fit the mold. Amped Fitness® has created a never-before-seen luxury fitness oasis in West Palm Beach rooted in history as a way to preserve Mizner's legacy.

With materials that are used in ways that makes the fitness club extravagant, while offering its members the possibility of instant pedigree, this 35k+ square feet fitness center goes beyond the ordinary, offering a sophisticated blend of cutting-edge equipment and luxury amenities.

Created with the Palm Beach community in mind, where luxury and elegance combine to fit the needs of the predominant demographic, Amped Fitness® Signature has been expertly curated for the most serious of fitness enthusiasts with an eye for premium amenities and custom facility design.

Now open in West Palm Beach at 2771 S Dixie Hwy, Amped Fitness® Signature delivers the following unique high-end amenities:

All-New Signature Club Design: Immerse yourself in an environment crafted for those who appreciate the finer things. This Signature Club design sets the tone for an extraordinary experience, in fitness and beyond.

Executive Lounge Space: Designed for business professionals, combine work and fitness seamlessly in our executive lounge, providing a space for productivity and relaxation. Collaborate with other members, or work on your own.

Espresso Bar: Energize your work (or your workouts) with premium espresso and coffee blends at the member-only espresso bar, ensuring a boost of caffeine–and serotonin–before or after your routine.

Aurora Salt Cave: Experience the healing benefits of a custom salt cave, providing a serene environment for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Pickleball Courts: Enjoy a game of pickleball in state-of-the-art courts, perfect for those seeking a dynamic and engaging fitness activity.

Complimentary Towel Service: Indulge in the convenience of towel service, ensuring a refreshing experience throughout your workout.

Luxury Soaps + Shampoos: Elevate your post-workout routine with premium luxury soaps and shampoos, ready at your disposal in custom designed showers and locker rooms, enhancing your overall wellness experience.

Immersive Class and Spin Rooms: Immerse yourself in invigorating fitness classes and spin sessions, led by hand-selected instructors in this cutting-edge facility.

Full-Service Spa: Pamper yourself in a full-service spa, offering a range of wellness treatments and infrared saunas to soothe the body and mind.

Therapy Cold Plunges: Revitalize your senses with ice baths and warm plunge pools, providing a refreshing contrast for a truly invigorating experience.

Gender-Specific Saunas: Unwind in gender-specific saunas, meticulously designed for maximum relaxation and rejuvenation.

Best-in-Class Cardio and Strength Equipment: Amped Fitness® Signature boasts the latest Technogym and Core Health & Fitness equipment, ensuring a superior workout experience.

Childcare + More: For the convenience of members, the gym offers childcare services and a range of additional amenities to cater to every aspect of your fitness journey.

Amped Fitness® Signature invites fitness enthusiasts to embark on a journey of wellness, luxury, and unmatched indulgence. Accessible 24/7 to all members and with memberships starting at just $130/month, West Palm Beach residents can now elevate their fitness routine to a new level of sophistication.

Learn More & Join Today: ampedfitness.com/signature-club

Explore Franchising Opportunities: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Amped Fitness