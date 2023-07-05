Amped Fitness Expands its Reach in Florida, Acquiring Four New Gyms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness, a leading fitness brand known for its cutting-edge equipment and high-energy culture, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of four new former YouFit gyms in Florida. This takeover, combined with their recent franchise announcement, only solidifies Amped Fitness' growth trajectory as they break ground in four new cities across the state.

Amped Fitness Three Lakes
With new clubs located in Tampa (Carrollwood), Tallahassee, Sarasota (Tuttle), PLUS an all-new Fort Lauderdale, FL location, Amped Fitness is bringing their proprietary personal training system and unique anti-toxic gym culture to a wider audience. These newly acquired clubs will undergo a short 90 day brand renovation to align with their distinctive, and irreplicable elite design. All four gyms are projected to open in September of this year.

"We are so excited to bring Amped Fitness to these four new cities. We know what we've created is worlds away from anything else we've seen in the industry, and it's about time we make sure everyone has the opportunity to experience the difference that we bring. We can't wait to share what else we've got going on behind the scenes, this is only the beginning!" said Travis Labazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness.

Amped Fitness has been growing locally since 2016, when owners Travis Labazzo and Stephen Thomas opened their first club in St. Petersburg, FL. Since then, Amped Fitness has expanded to 17+ corporate-owned clubs, racking up over 70,000 members while maintaining a year-over-year average growth of 115%. With their unique business model, high-energy culture, and custom designed facilities, Amped Fitness has truly created the new generation of fitness.

"We're thrilled to be taking over existing gym locations and continuing our industry takeover while bringing something new to the neighborhood. Our goal has always been to provide a next-level fitness experience to the community, and we will never lose sight of the importance of making sure our members feel empowered to adopt a healthy lifestyle. We are confident our continued expansion will enable us to make a difference in the lives of even more people."

Amped Fitness prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service, upholding a feel-good atmosphere, while exuding high energy, and this is something they'll bring to these new cities.

