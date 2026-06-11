Amped Fitness Launches Amped Creator Program with $25K Summer Challenge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, an immersive fitness brand redefining the modern gym experience, is launching the Amped Creator Program, a new platform created to recognize and elevate the creators who are already capturing what makes Amped Fitness different: the immersion, motivation, consistency, confidence, humor, friendships, and community that live inside and around its clubs.

Amped Summer Creator Challenge

Amped Fitness launches its Amped Creator Program with $25K Summer Challenge. Speed Speed

The program debuts this summer with the Amped Summer Creator Challenge, a skill-based content contest inviting creators to share original content featuring or referencing Amped Fitness. The challenge includes a $25,000 prize pool, with winners selected by Amped Fitness in accordance with the Official Rules.

Guided by its slogan, "The World is Yours," Amped Fitness is using the Amped Creator Program to give creators of every size a bigger stage. The program is designed to celebrate the people documenting their journey, motivating others, and building community through fitness, including but not limited to:

Cinematic training edits

Transformation stories

Workout videos and tutorials

Lifestyle content

Comedy sketches

Recovery moments

Day-in-the-life posts

"At Amped Fitness, 'The World is Yours' is not just something we say. It is how we want people to feel when they walk into our clubs," said Danyal Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of Amped Fitness. "There are people in our gyms every day filming their progress, sharing their routines, making people laugh, and motivating others to keep going. The Amped Creator Program is our way of recognizing them and giving that creativity a bigger platform."

How To Enter

Running June 1 through August 31, 2026, the Amped Summer Creator Challenge invites participants to post publicly using #AmpedSummer, tagging @ampedfitnessgym and their local Amped Fitness club. Eligible original content must reflect the Amped experience and will be subject to the Official Rules.

Categories and Criteria

Amped Fitness intends to award a $10,000 Grand Prize, a $5,000 Second Place Prize, and ten $1,000 category awards, for a total prize pool of $25,000. Category awards may include:

Best Cinematic Edit

Funniest Video

Best Transformation Story

Best Workout Video

Best Couple/Friend Video

Best Trend Adaptation

Best Motivational Video

Best Lifestyle Content

Amped Choice Award

People's Choice Award

Other categories to be determined by Amped Fitness.

The Amped Summer Creator Challenge is designed to reward standout content, not just follower count. Winners will be selected by Amped Fitness based on factors that may include creativity, originality, storytelling, editing quality, engagement, virality, community response, brand fit, authenticity, safety, compliance with club rules, and overall representation of Amped Fitness.

"This is for the creators who are already showing up and putting real effort into what they make," added Ali. "You do not need a massive following to be part of this. If you are using your platform to inspire people, make them laugh, show your progress, or capture what Amped feels like, we want to see it."

To review the full Official Rules, visit ampedfitness.com/creator. Creators looking to connect with the community can also join the official Amped Creator Program: Discord Server.

Disclaimer: The Amped Summer Creator Challenge is a skill-based contest. No purchase or membership is necessary to enter or win. Winners will not be selected at random. All entries are subject to the Official Rules, eligibility requirements, content requirements, platform rules, and Amped Fitness policies. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE Amped Fitness