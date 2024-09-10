Amped Fitness Makes Texas Debut with Grand Opening of Richardson Location on October 14th

Amped's arrival in Richardson isn't just about opening a gym—it's about introducing Texans to a revolutionary fitness model. With the success of Amped's "EDLP" philosophy— Experience Design, Low Price —members can expect a high-end fitness facility designed around a community-first experience without the high cost. This approach, which has made Amped Fitness® a hit across Florida and Alabama, will now serve as the foundation for its Texas expansion.

"Our Richardson location is just the beginning," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO. "After attending the Retail Live event in Austin, we're more confident than ever that Amped Fitness® is going to take over Texas. We have some incredible plans in the works, and we can't wait to bring our unique fitness culture to more cities across the state."

The Future of Fitness in Texas: What's Next for Amped Fitness?

While the Richardson location will set the tone for future locations around Texas, this is just the start of its continued expansion. With the incredible response received at the Retail Live event in Austin, Amped Fitness® is already planning to expand rapidly throughout the Lone Star State. And that's not all. The brand is also considering the launch of another Signature location—a luxury fitness concept with unique amenities and a different price point, catering to those looking for a more exclusive fitness experience.

"Our EDLP model will continue to be our core offering, but we're looking at bringing something special with our Signature location," LaBazzo added. "This would mean a different atmosphere, added luxury amenities, and a premium experience, while still staying true to our roots of making fitness accessible and exciting for everyone."

A Grand Opening You Don't Want to Miss

The Richardson location will embody everything that has made Amped Fitness® a household name in the fitness industry—24/7 access, top-tier equipment, and an immersive gym atmosphere that pushes you to crush your fitness goals. From personalized workout spaces like the Women's-only Babe Cave, to recovery amenities such as Chilly Goat Cold Plunges, Red-Light Therapy Infrared Saunas, Normatec Compression Boots, Hyperice Percussion Gun Therapy, and the Evolt-360 Body Composition Scans, Richardson will have it all.

But the biggest excitement is what's coming next.

"We have a lot of very exciting things planned for the near future in Texas," said LaBazzo. "We're bringing our energy, our atmosphere, and our passion for fitness to more cities, and Richardson is just the first step. Keep an eye out—we're just getting started."

Stay Tuned for the Future of Amped Fitness in Texas

Texas residents should get ready for a fitness revolution. With Richardson opening its doors in October, and a flurry of new locations already in the works, Amped Fitness® is making a major play in the state. Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or new to fitness, Amped's high-energy vibe and community-driven culture will soon be within reach for even more people.

In anticipation for their grand opening on October 14th, Amped is offering exclusive discounted membership packages. With memberships starting at just $14.99/month and waived enrollment fees, potential members have the opportunity to lock in their biggest savings ever by signing up now. Memberships are officially on sale, and those interested in becoming a Founder can visit www.ampedfitness.com to take advantage of these special offers.

