Amped Fitness® Opens Second Sarasota, FL Location December 2023 with Special Guest Mr. Olympia Derek Lunsford

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, no stranger to the game in the fitness industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their second Sarasota, FL location on December 4th at 4 pm!. The growing fitness brand also brings four other brand new locations across Florida this December.

These new facilities are set to provide the communities of Sarasota (12/4), Tampa (12/6), Fort Lauderdale (12/19), Daytona Beach (12/20), and Plantation (12/18) with an all-new workout experience and some much needed AMPED ENERGY!

As for Sarasota, This former fitness center was acquired earlier this year and has since undergone a 360' renovation to live up to the unparalleled Amped Fitness® standard and design. It boasts an impressive 23.5k sqft and sits at 3840 S Tuttle Ave.

After the overwhelming success of the current Beneva Rd location, the Amped Team is excited to finally expand their roots right on Tuttle Ave. The facility will feature a range of amenities and member perks alongside their best-in-class equipment.

Amped Fitness® pre-launched their grand opening with a vendor-packed parking lot party on November 25th! Potential members stopped by to meet the team, get the inside scoop on the unique amenities, and enter for a chance to win one free year of VIP+.

This new Sarasota location, along with the four other new Amped Fitness'® five new locations will join the brand's existing network of corporate fitness centers known for their best-in-class personal training, unique line of equipment, and the gym culture that comes second to none.

Amped Fitness® will also be featuring a special celebrity guest on opening day! The Amped Team is ecstatic to announce that... 2023 Olympia Winning Athlete Derek Lunsford will join them on OPENING DAY! Apart from being Amped Fitness' FIRST ever brand ambassador, "Champ Champ Mr. O" is also the FIRST two-divisional Mr. Olympia champion. This partnership creates an INSANE collaboration between two industry tycoons.

"We are stoked to continue our Florida takeover with these 5 new locations," said Travis Labazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®. "Get ready…Casselberry, Pompano Beach, and West Palm Beach–You're NEXT!"

For more information about Amped Fitness® and potential franchise opportunities, please visit ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity.

