Amped Fitness Pompano to Open September 16th, Continuing the Fitness Revolution in South Florida

Amped Fitness® Pompano stands out with its dynamic design and community-first approach. The gym is decked out with their signature blue LED lighting, creating an atmosphere that sparks energy and motivation from the moment you step inside. Members will have access to top-tier equipment, a welcoming environment, and exclusive spaces like The World is Yours Functional Freedom Zone , and Women's Only Babe Cave® , meant to empower and inspire.

Growth in South Florida: More Than Just a Gym

Amped Fitness® is not just expanding—it's transforming the fitness landscape in South Florida. With Pompano Beach opening soon, Amped Fitness® now operates multiple locations across the region, each built with a focus on inclusivity, community, and providing an exceptional fitness experience.

The Pompano City Center location continues the brand's mission to make high-quality, affordable fitness accessible to all, offering members 24/7 access to its one-of-a-kind fitness environment. The company's growth in South Florida has been fueled by its unique culture, which values community connections and mental health as much as it does physical fitness.

Top-Tier Amenities for All Fitness Levels

Amped Fitness® offers a comprehensive suite of amenities that cater to a variety of fitness and recovery needs. Depending on their membership tier, members will have access to:

Chilly GOAT Cold Plunges: Enhance recovery and reduce muscle soreness in their exclusive Recovery Zone.

Enhance recovery and reduce muscle soreness in their exclusive Recovery Zone. Hyperice Percussion Gun Therapy: Utilize advanced muscle therapy tools for effective pre- and post-workout care.

Utilize advanced muscle therapy tools for effective pre- and post-workout care. NormaTec Compression Boots: Improve recovery by compression & circulation therapy to reduce muscle soreness and swelling.

Improve recovery by compression & circulation therapy to reduce muscle soreness and swelling. WellnessSpace Hydromassage & Cryobeds: Experience the benefits of hydromassage and cryobed therapy to aid in muscle recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and diminish whole-body fatigue.

Experience the benefits of hydromassage and cryobed therapy to aid in muscle recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and diminish whole-body fatigue. Evolt 360 Total Body Composition Scans: Available under their Revamped Membership Package, members have the ability to accurately track their progress over time with the best and most innovative in body composition technology.

Available under their Revamped Membership Package, members have the ability to accurately track their progress over time with the best and most innovative in body composition technology. State-of-the-Art Equipment: Amped Fitness® is equipped with the best in fitness technology, ensuring an optimal workout for every member.

Amped Fitness® is equipped with the best in fitness technology, ensuring an optimal workout for every member. Women's Only Babe Cave®: With a focus on inclusivity, Amped Fitness® has created a space where women can workout freely with the same best-in-class equipment they know and love.

With a focus on inclusivity, Amped Fitness® has created a space where women can workout freely with the same best-in-class equipment they know and love. Functional Freedom Zone: Brought to you by Amped Fitness®, you can incorporate a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises and full-body movements for a comprehensive functional training experience. You'll find accessories such as stability balls, medicine balls, kettlebells, and more.

Brought to you by Amped Fitness®, you can incorporate a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises and full-body movements for a comprehensive functional training experience. You'll find accessories such as stability balls, medicine balls, kettlebells, and more. Saunas: Detoxify, increase blood circulation, and rejuvenate in dry saunas available in both the men's and women's locker rooms.

Detoxify, increase blood circulation, and rejuvenate in dry saunas available in both the men's and women's locker rooms. Complimentary Kids Club: No need to choose between watching the kids or getting a workout in. Amped Fitness® Kids Club lets you work out stress free while professionals and well-trained staff watch over your little ones.

No need to choose between watching the kids or getting a workout in. Amped Fitness® Kids Club lets you work out stress free while professionals and well-trained staff watch over your little ones. BootyBuilder® Equipment: A fan-favorite, Amped Fitness® will carry the all-new and increasingly popular BootyBuilder® equipment line for those looking to enhance their physique.

A fan-favorite, Amped Fitness® will carry the all-new and increasingly popular BootyBuilder® equipment line for those looking to enhance their physique. Daily Group Fitness Classes : Join a variety of classes including Zumba, Yoga, and Virtual FitnessOnDemand, all led by certified personal trainers, designed to motivate and inspire.

: Join a variety of classes including Zumba, Yoga, and Virtual FitnessOnDemand, all led by certified personal trainers, designed to motivate and inspire. Personal Training : Work one-on-one with certified personal trainers to create personalized fitness plans tailored to individual goals.

Community at the Core

As Amped Fitness® continues to grow in South Florida, it remains dedicated to building strong community ties. Whether it's through events, member challenges, or its welcoming, supportive culture, Amped has become a hub for fitness-minded individuals to connect and thrive together.

The opening of Amped Fitness® Pompano is just the latest step in the brand's ongoing expansion. With plans for continued growth, South Florida residents can expect even more opportunities to join the Amped family in the near future.

Open For Workouts on September 16th at 4PM

In anticipation for their grand opening, Amped is offering exclusive discounted membership packages. With memberships starting at just $14.99/month and waived enrollment fees, potential members have the opportunity to lock in their biggest savings ever by signing up now. Memberships are officially on sale, and those interested in becoming a Founder can visit www.ampedfitness.com to take advantage of these special offers.

For more information about Amped Fitness® Pompano, and to secure your Founder's Rate, please visit www.ampedfitness.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Amped Fitness