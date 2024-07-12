Amped Fitness® Set to Open New State-of-the-Art Gym in Casselberry, FL on August 1st

Located conveniently in Casselberry off of State Road 436, Amped Fitness® offers a comprehensive suite of amenities that cater to a variety of fitness and recovery needs. Depending on their membership tier, members will have access to:

Chilly GOAT Cold Plunges: Enhance recovery and reduce muscle soreness in their exclusive Recovery Zone.

Hyperice Percussion Gun Therapy : Utilize advanced muscle therapy tools for effective pre- and post-workout care.

NormaTec Compression Boots: Improve recovery by compression & circulation therapy to reduce muscle soreness and swelling.

WellnessSpace HydroMassage & CryoBeds : Experience the benefits of hydromassage and cryobed therapy to aid in muscle recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and diminish whole-body fatigue.

Evolt 360 Total Body Composition Scans : Available under their Revamped Membership Package, members have the ability to accurately track their progress over time with the best and most innovative body composition technology.

State-of-the-Art Equipment : Amped Fitness ® is equipped with the best in fitness technology, ensuring an optimal workout for every member.

Women's Only Babe Cave ® : With a focus on inclusivity, Amped Fitness ® has created a space where women can work out freely with the same best-in-class equipment they know and love.

Functional Freedom Zone: Brought to you by Amped Fitness ® , you can incorporate a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises and full-body movements for a comprehensive functional training experience. You'll find accessories such as stability balls, medicine balls, kettlebells, and more.

Saunas: Detoxify, increase blood circulation, and rejuvenate in dry saunas available in both the men's and women's locker rooms.

Complimentary Kids Club: No need to choose between watching the kids or getting a workout in. Amped Fitness ® Kids Club lets you work out stress free while professionals and well-trained staff watch over your little ones.

BootyBuilder ® Equipment: A fan-favorite, Amped Fitness ® will carry the all-new and increasingly popular BootyBuilder ® equipment line for those looking to enhance their physique.

Daily Group Fitness Classes : Join a variety of classes including Zumba, Yoga, and Virtual FitnessOnDemand, all led by certified personal trainers, designed to motivate and inspire.

: Join a variety of classes including Zumba, Yoga, and Virtual FitnessOnDemand, all led by certified personal trainers, designed to motivate and inspire. Personal Training: Work one-on-one with certified personal trainers to create personalized fitness plans tailored to individual goals.

In anticipation for their grand opening, Amped is offering exclusive discounted membership packages. With memberships starting at just $14.99/month and waived enrollment fees, potential members have the opportunity to lock in their biggest savings ever by signing up now. Memberships are officially on sale, and those interested in becoming a Founder can visit join.ampedfitness.com/casselberry to take advantage of these special offers.

"We are excited to bring another Amped Fitness® to Central Florida," said Travis Labazzo, CEO. "Our mission is to provide a best-in-class fitness experience with unparalleled amenities and an unmatched community."

The grand opening event on August 1st will include tours of the new gym, demonstrations of the amenities, giveaways, and opportunities to meet the team.

For more information about Amped Fitness® Casselberry, and to secure your Founder's Rate, please visit www.ampedfitness.com or email [email protected].

About Amped Fitness®

Amped Fitness is a leading and rapidly growing fitness center committed to providing innovative and effective fitness solutions with a community that boasts feel-good energy and promotes individuality. With a focus on state-of-the-art equipment, personal training, and a supportive community, Amped helps members achieve their health and wellness goals both inside and outside of the gym.

