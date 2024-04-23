Amped Fitness® to Open State-of-the-Art Fitness Center in Tallahassee, Florida this May 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, the independently-owned and rapidly-expanding fitness franchise, recently announced the Grand Opening of their Tallahassee, Florida location, set for May 20th, 2024.

This space center sits at 1574 Governors Square Blvd, and boasts an impressive 35k square feet. After undergoing an extensive renovation to align with the notable Amped Fitness® design, this brand-new facility is officially ready to open their doors to the Tallahassee community.

Amped Fitness® Gym

Members can take advantage of 24/7 gym access, state-of-the-art cardio & strength equipment, daily instructor-led & virtual group classes, the Amped Exclusive Recovery Zone, tanning, saunas & more. The facility will also feature a Women's-Only Babe Cave®, Functional Freedom Zone, as well as complimentary childcare Monday-Sunday for VIP+ members.

"We couldn't be more excited to finally bring some Amped Fitness® energy to Northwestern Florida," said Travis LaBazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®. "Stay tuned, Florida is about to get even more Amped this summer, with doors opening in Casselberry, Apopka, Pompano Beach, and West Palm Beach SOON!"

As a part of their commitment to a member-first mentality, Amped Fitness® welcomes gym-goers of all levels. They have strategically created a space that embraces beginners, seasoned athletes, students, and parents alike. Secure your Founder's Rate for this all-in-one fitness center at join.ampedfitness.com/tallahassee to claim free enrollment and discounted rates before Opening Day.

To stay up to date on everything Amped Fitness® Tallahassee, see @ampedfitnesstallahassee on Instagram + Facebook.

For more information about Amped Fitness® Franchising Opportunities, please visit ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Amped Fitness