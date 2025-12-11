Ampelis Launches CORE7, a Whole-Food Metabolic Health Supplement and Lifestyle Ecosystem Built to Make Preventive Nutrition Mainstream

HIGHLAND, Utah, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampelis today announced the launch of CORE7, a whole-food, broad-spectrum nutritional supplement and behavior-change ecosystem designed to make evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle support accessible to the general public. CORE7 combines whole-food vitamins and minerals with adaptogens, botanicals, probiotics, prebiotic fiber, amino acids, and digestive enzymes—formulated to strengthen metabolic energy, mental clarity, digestion, sleep quality, brain function, and immune resilience.

CORE7 Launch Event Photo

Developed through Ampelis' work in integrative psychiatry, mental-performance coaching, addiction recovery, and family wellness programs, CORE7 reflects a central insight emerging across clinical and scientific communities: many common health challenges can be improved—or prevented—by addressing nutrient insufficiencies and lifestyle patterns before escalating medical intervention.

Created to Address Foundational Gaps in Modern Health

Ampelis observed consistently that clients experienced meaningful improvements when nutrition gaps were addressed early. Yet the market lacked an all-in-one product that combined whole-food sourcing, clinically effective dosing, metabolic and cognitive support, and broad-spectrum micronutrient coverage in one daily habit. This gap prompted an 18-month formulation effort that produced CORE7—intentionally designed from real-world experience helping clients improve their lives, from high-performing executives and athletes to patients seeking support for mental health.

"We built CORE7 to simplify the first step toward better health," said Robbie Harmon, President of Ampelis. "Foundational nutrition and lifestyle habits remain underutilized in healthcare, even though they meaningfully influence energy, mood, focus, and physiological resilience. CORE7 helps simplify nutrition so it becomes more accessible and more widely practiced as a foundation for better health."

Lifestyle and Behavior Support Included

CORE7 subscribers gain access to the Ampelis support ecosystem, which includes coaching, education, community accountability, and evidence-based habit-building frameworks. These resources—used within Ampelis' clinics and wellness programs—are now included at no additional cost to CORE7 subscribers.

"People often know what to do but struggle with consistency," said Tanna Fox, Nutrition Advisor for Ampelis. "CORE7 combines a simple daily practice with the behavioral support needed to help changes stick."

Whole-Food Sourcing and Research-Based Dosing

Consumers have increasingly moved away from highly processed and synthetic foods, choosing products made with recognizable, natural ingredients. Ampelis notes that this same shift is needed within the nutritional supplement industry, where most products are still formulated with low-cost synthetic isolates rather than nutrients found in whole foods.

Synthetic isolates may create short-term spikes in nutrient levels rather than meaningful absorption or long-term utilization. CORE7 uses whole-food nutrient sources instead, providing vitamins and minerals within natural matrices that help the body more effectively recognize, transport, and use these nutrients.

Additionally, many supplements promote ingredient diversity while providing doses too small to be effective. CORE7 includes impactful doses of more than 51 active ingredients and avoids "sprinkling" trace amounts for marketing purposes.

Meeting the Moment in Preventive Health

Interest in lifestyle medicine, metabolic health, and whole-food nutrition has surged worldwide. Consumers increasingly seek natural, comprehensive solutions to address low energy, poor sleep, inflammation, gut discomfort, and mental fatigue—issues that often originate with nutrient insufficiencies and lifestyle stress.

"CORE7 brings together the highest-quality whole-food nutrients and functional ingredients from all over the world," said Lon Henderson, Founder of Ampelis. "Our goal is to help people feel better so they can pursue what matters most. Better health should start with the basics."

Availability

CORE7 is now available for purchase, with broader inventory expected in mid-January. Subscriptions are recommended to secure early supply.

About Ampelis

Ampelis is a mission-driven organization that helps individuals strengthen resilience, improve lifestyle patterns, and cultivate meaning. Through integrative psychiatry clinics, evidence-based coaching programs, and performance-health initiatives, Ampelis supports durable personal growth. CORE7 is the company's first consumer nutritional product.

www.getcore7.com

Media Contact:

Tracy Cook

Media Relations, Ampelis

[email protected]

Press: For more photos and multimedia, click here.

SOURCE Ampelis