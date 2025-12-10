AMPERA ANNOUNCES LOCATION FOR GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS

Disruptive nuclear energy company selects Florida as home for game-changing technology

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPERA, a rapidly growing next-generation nuclear energy company announced its worldwide operations will be led from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Located in the Gardens Innovation Center at PGA National Commerce Park, AMPERA will operate from two buildings totaling nearly 100,000 square feet. The site will comprise of research & development, engineering, proprietary additive manufacturing, assembly operations, in addition to administration and back-office functions.

AMPERA’s new global headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"This facility isn't just a location — it's a launchpad for AMPERA's mission to deliver the world's safest, most compact nuclear energy systems," said Brian Matthews, CEO and Founder of AMPERA. "At this innovation hub, we'll advance and commercialize truly transformative energy technology. Our ultra-safe, mobile micronuclear reactors will be at customer locations by 2030."

AMPERA selected Palm Beach Gardens due to its proximity to a strong engineering talent pool and a technology and financial sector that is rapidly expanding. The proximity to several airports and the overall quality of life in the area also contributed to the decision.

The company recently announced its emergence from stealth mode to unveil one of the most advanced microreactor systems ever developed — purpose-built to power defense, data centers and industrial applications with compact, emission-free, autonomous energy.

By combining additive manufacturing, AI-driven control and proprietary reactor design, AMPERA's systems achieve unmatched levels of safety, performance, and scalability — transforming what's possible in nuclear energy.

AMPERA is growing fast and actively hiring. Click here to view current openings. Learn more at www.ampera-x.com

About AMPERA

AMPERA is an advanced nuclear energy company pioneering subcritical thorium breeder microreactor systems for the AI era. Through its proprietary TRISO fuel platform, hybrid fusion–fission architecture, and advanced additive manufacturing, AMPERA delivers scalable, emission-free power for a range of applications including defense, data centers and industrial applications.

Media Contact:

Greg Brostowicz

AMPERA Inc.

[email protected]

(561) 320-1980

www.ampera-x.com

SOURCE AMPERA