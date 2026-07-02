AMPERA MARKS MAJOR NUCLEAR MILESTONE

First Full-Scale, 3D-Printed Reactor Module Produced

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPERA achieved a major milestone by completing the production of the first full-scale, 3D-printed nuclear reactor module. The company is developing the world's first subcritical, solid-state, factory-built thorium nuclear reactor.

This first nuclear module unit, which includes the core and pressure vessel, was unveiled yesterday at AMPERA's innovation center with more than 100 people, including local officials, business leaders and employees, in attendance.

Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Dana Middleton addresses the crowd at the AMPERA unveiling event on July 1, 2026, celebrating the company’s leadership in manufacturing and innovative technology and the opportunity it brings to the city. (PRNewsfoto/AMPERA) Brian Matthews, Founder and CEO of AMPERA, welcomed a crowd of more than 100 distinguished guests, business leaders, local officials and employees at the company’s innovation center to unveil the world’s first full-scale, 3D printed nuclear reactor module. (PRNewsfoto/AMPERA) AMPERA Founder and CEO Brian Matthews pulls curtain revealing the first full-scale 3D printed reactor module, featuring a fully 3D printed silicon carbide reactor core and reactor pressure vessel at a celebratory event at the company’s innovation center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/AMPERA)

"This next-generation nuclear core and pressure vessel sets the foundation for factory-built, mass-produced nuclear energy," said Brian Matthews, Founder and CEO of AMPERA. "The advanced technology and additive manufacturing used demonstrate a clear commercial path for new nuclear technology coming to market in an accelerated manner."

AMPERA's spherical monolithic gyroid core is 3D printed with silicon carbide and designed for up to 30 years of life without refueling. The company's advanced nuclear energy systems are fueled with tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) thorium kernels. In June, AMPERA announced it established an Australian subsidiary to secure thorium supply and support U.S. advanced nuclear fuel production.

The company's core-for-life, ultra-safe modular nuclear systems are built with inherent stability by design. Safety is achieved through core design and physics characteristics, reducing reliance on active systems and operator intervention. AMPERA's nuclear systems are expected to provide up to 30 MWe of power, with larger configurations planned.

Last week, AMPERA announced its "Power Now. Nuclear Next." strategy, introducing its proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture™, designed to deliver ultra-high-efficiency power generation solutions today through waste heat recovery and conventional-fueled power generation. These modular, gas-powered systems leverage AMPERA's proprietary supercritical carbon dioxide technology and are two-thirds common with the nuclear configuration.

"Our reactors are built for the markets that need power the most: AI data centers, defense, industrial and maritime," Matthews said. "We expect to be the first company to industrialize factory-built nuclear power with near-term deployment timelines."

About AMPERA

AMPERA is an advanced energy technology company developing scalable power solutions for data center, defense, industrial and maritime applications. Through its "Power Now. Nuclear Next." strategy, AMPERA combines advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and next-generation energy technologies to deliver reliable, factory-built power systems. Its proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture™ supports waste heat recovery, conventional-fueled power generation and advanced subcritical nuclear energy, creating a seamless pathway to the future of clean, abundant energy. Learn more at www.amperaglobal.com

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SOURCE AMPERA