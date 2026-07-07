AMPERA AND ADELPHI TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE ULTRA-HIGH-YIELD NEUTRON GENERATION FOR NEXT-GENERATION NUCLEAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPERA today announced a strategic collaboration with Adelphi Technology, a Silicon Valley developer of advanced neutron-source technologies, to accelerate the development of next-generation neutron generators for advanced nuclear energy systems.

As part of the collaboration, AMPERA will have exclusive rights to Adelphi's ultra-high-yield neutron-generation technology for advanced nuclear energy applications and has made a strategic equity investment in Adelphi Technology. The transaction aligns the companies as they advance next-generation neutron-source capabilities and further strengthens AMPERA's portfolio of foundational technologies.

The companies have been working together since late 2025 to evaluate advanced neutron-source technologies and their potential application to AMPERA's subcritical reactor platform. The collaboration announced today formalizes that relationship and establishes a framework for continued technology development and commercialization.

The collaboration brings together AMPERA's advanced reactor, fuel and manufacturing capabilities with Adelphi's more than 25 years of expertise in neutron generation. Together, the companies will explore the development of ultra-high-yield neutron-source systems designed to support future advanced nuclear platforms.

AMPERA is developing a subcritical micronuclear reactor platform designed to deliver safe, reliable and energy-dense power for data centers, defense, industrial and maritime applications. Unlike conventional reactors, subcritical systems rely on an external neutron source to initiate and sustain operation, creating an additional layer of operational control while enabling innovative fuel-cycle approaches.

"Over the past several months, our teams have worked closely together to evaluate the role advanced neutron-generation technology can play in enabling the next generation of subcritical nuclear systems," said Brian Matthews, Founder and CEO of AMPERA. "Those efforts gave us tremendous confidence in both the technology and the team at Adelphi and have strengthened our conviction that neutron generation is one of the foundational technologies underpinning our long-term platform."

The companies expect the collaboration to focus on evaluating pathways toward higher-yield neutron-generation systems capable of supporting future commercial deployment of advanced nuclear technologies.

Founded by Dr. Melvin Piestrup in 1984, Adelphi Technology has established a long track record in neutron technology development and manufacturing, serving research, industrial and government customers with solutions ranging from compact laboratory systems to high-output neutron generators.

"We are excited to collaborate with AMPERA on technologies that could help unlock the next generation of advanced nuclear energy systems," said David Williams, CEO of Adelphi Technology. "Our team has spent decades advancing neutron-source technology, and we look forward to exploring how these capabilities can contribute to future clean-energy applications."

The announcement follows AMPERA's recent expansion of its advanced fuel strategy, including the establishment of an Australian subsidiary to support development of a secure thorium fuel supply chain and future advanced fuel production capabilities. The company believes advanced fuel cycles, combined with advanced manufacturing and next-generation neutron technologies, can play an important role in enabling a new generation of compact, scalable nuclear energy systems.

"This collaboration represents another important step in assembling the complete technology ecosystem required to deliver our long-term vision," Matthews added. "We are building far more than a reactor. We are building an integrated energy platform that combines advanced fuels, advanced manufacturing, advanced neutron technologies and artificial intelligence to redefine how nuclear energy is designed, deployed and operated."

Last week, AMPERA unveiled the first full-scale, 3D-printed nuclear core module. AMPERA's spherical monolithic gyroid core is 3D printed with silicon carbide and designed for up to 30 years of life without refueling.

About AMPERA

AMPERA is an advanced energy technology company developing scalable power solutions for data center, defense, industrial and maritime applications. Through its "Power Now. Nuclear Next." strategy, AMPERA combines advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and next-generation energy technologies to deliver reliable, factory-built power systems. Its proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture™ supports waste heat recovery, conventional-fueled power generation and advanced subcritical nuclear energy, creating a seamless pathway to the future of clean, abundant energy. Learn more at www.amperaglobal.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

(561) 320-1980

SOURCE AMPERA