Ampere Announces Availability of eMAG™ for Hyperscale Cloud Computing and Unveils Aggressive, Multi-Generation Roadmap

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere™, which is developing an Arm®-based server platform for the future of hyperscale cloud and edge computing, today announced availability of its first generation Armv8-A 64-bit processors for data centers. Already selected by Lenovo and several ODMs, the Ampere eMAG™ processors deliver excellent total cost of ownership (TCO) value, high-performance compute, high memory capacity, and rich I/O to address cloud workloads including big data, web tier and in-memory databases. Ampere also unveiled its multi-generation roadmap, which includes building its next generation product on 7nm with multi-socket and single socket options, which will be available in 2019.

"We have made tremendous progress since our launch eight months ago, continuing to execute on our first and second generation products. More importantly, we are ahead of schedule on building out a robust, multi-product roadmap that meets the performance and features demanded by the cloud computing ecosystem," said Renee James, chairman and CEO of Ampere. "We are partnering with world-class OEMs like Lenovo and several ODMs to address the unique design requirements for our cloud customers and meet their total cost and performance targets."

Product Benefits and Features

The Ampere eMAG platform offers significant total cost of ownership (TCO) value with competitive performance per dollar and performance per watt for high volume mainstream servers and for servers used for edge, storage and web applications.

32 Ampere-designed Armv8-A cores running up to 3.3 GHz Turbo

Eight DDR4-2667 memory controllers

42 lanes PCIe 3.0 for high bandwidth I/O

125W TDP for maximum power efficiency

TSMC 16nm FinFET process

"We are excited that Ampere eMAG is shipping to customers and partners. We have been working closely with the Ampere team over the past several months and have been impressed with the team and technology," said Paul Ju, VP & GM Hyperscale, Lenovo Data Center Group. "As the fastest growing server vendor in the world, Lenovo is rapidly growing as the new clear choice for hyperscale customers by designing customized boards and systems to each hyperscaler's unique requests, and building through our own extensive global factory and supply chain network. Together with Ampere, we will deliver a new generation of servers designed specifically with these customers in mind, providing the leadership quality, consistency and value they've come to expect from Lenovo."

Pricing and Availability

Ampere eMAG processors are shipping to customers and partners.

Pricing:

32 cores @ up to 3.3 Ghz Turbo $850.

16 cores @ up to 3.3 Ghz Turbo $550.

In addition to the eMAG processors, an unbranded system is available for partners. For more information, contact sales@amperecomputing.com.

Resources

About Ampere

Ampere is designing the future of hyperscale cloud and edge computing with its 64-bit Arm server processor architecture. Born in and built for the cloud with a modern architecture, Ampere gives customers the freedom to accelerate the delivery of the most memory-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and databases in the cloud. The Ampere eMAG family of products delivers the highest memory throughput and lowest TCO tailored for the emerging growth of cloud computing and next-generation data centers. For more information, visit www.amperecomputing.com

Partner Support

Arm

"The Ampere eMAG Arm-based SoCs and roadmap are well aligned with the demanding cost and performance requirements of hyperscale cloud computing customers. This underscores the accelerated pace of innovation and broad workload support that infrastructure customers should expect to see from the Arm ecosystem." - Drew Henry, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Business Unit, Arm.

TSMC

"We are pleased with the collaboration between Ampere and our teams to deliver the first generation of products. We look forward to continuing to see Ampere's innovation in hyperscale cloud computing and working with them to deliver products to the market." - Dr. Kevin Zhang, Vice President of Business Development, TSMC.

Oracle

"Ampere's high performance, high memory capacity and 2P roadmap provide a strong platform to support Oracle's enterprise workloads. We applaud Ampere for its aggressive roadmap and rapid progress." - Edward Screven, Chief Corporate Architect at Oracle.

