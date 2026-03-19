New AmpereOne® and AmpereOne® M instances across hyperscale and regional providers expand Arm-based cloud choice for European customers seeking scalable, locally operated infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere® Computing today announced significantly expanded Arm-based cloud availability across Europe, as both hyperscale and regional cloud providers launch new instances powered by AmpereOne and AmpereOne M processors.

Ampere Expands European Footprint with Broad New Cloud Deployments

Adoption of Ampere's latest generation of processors is accelerating across the continent, as cloud providers deploy modern, Arm-based infrastructure to meet growing demand for performance, efficiency and deployment flexibility. This accelerated adoption is driven by the Arm architecture's inherent advantages: delivering predictable, high core performance with superior energy efficiency. These technical strengths translate directly into significant business benefits for cloud providers and their customers, including reduced total cost of ownership. These new offerings collectively broaden the range of Arm-based cloud options available, enabling organizations to align infrastructure environments to their performance, locality and sovereignty requirements.

Expanding Arm-Based Cloud Choice in Europe

Ampere's expansion across a diverse ecosystem of providers – from global hyperscalers to specialized regional cloud platforms – directly addresses the high demand for Arm architecture. This massively increases Arm-based cloud choice across the European market and critically enables deployment within sovereign frameworks, responding to the overarching need for cloud infrastructure that combines modern performance with geographic proximity, operational flexibility, and robust data control. Grandview Research estimates that Europe's sovereign cloud market is projected to exceed €100 billion by 2030, driven by increasing requirements for data jurisdiction, regulatory alignment and infrastructure autonomy.

While hyperscale environments deliver global scale and elasticity, regional cloud platforms offer differentiated advantages, including localized infrastructure operations, enhanced data residency and alignment with national regulatory frameworks.

Ampere CPUs provide a common, high-performance compute foundation that allows providers across this spectrum to deliver scalable services tailored to diverse workload and compliance needs, from global reach to highly localized operations.

Throughout Europe, this momentum is materializing through expanded AmpereOne and AmpereOne M deployments in both hyperscale and regional cloud platforms.

"The significant expansion of AmpereOne and AmpereOne M deployments across Europe marks a pivotal moment for cloud infrastructure in the region," said Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer at Ampere. "We're seeing unprecedented demand for the performance, efficiency, and flexibility that Arm-based compute provides. By partnering with both hyperscale giants and key regional providers, we are empowering European organizations with an unparalleled choice – enabling them to build cloud strategies that meet their exact needs, from global scale to stringent data sovereignty and localized operational control. This is about delivering the foundational compute for Europe's next era of cloud and AI innovation."

Expanded Hyperscale Offerings

Oracle is launching new A4 Ampere-based instance availability in London and Frankfurt. These instances leverage AmpereOne M processors to deliver high-performance, efficient computing for general purpose and AI workloads, further expanding customer choice within Oracle's global cloud footprint.

For organizations with strict data residency, compliance or operational control requirements, customers can explore how Oracle's specialized offerings, such as EU Sovereign Cloud or Oracle Alloy, can provide a pathway to leveraging Ampere-based services within a sovereign framework.

Growing Regional Cloud Deployments

In parallel, a growing set of regional cloud providers are bringing AmpereOne and AmpereOne M-powered services closer to customers:

Scaleway is now offering AmpereOne instances, significantly expanding Arm-based cloud choice for European customers. As a leading European trusted cloud and AI provider, Scaleway leverages Ampere's modern architecture to optimize footprint efficiency, increased cost-effectiveness and deliver high-performance computing for both general cloud workloads and demanding AI inference tasks. These high-value instances are available across Scaleway's European platform, including Netherlands and France.

is now offering AmpereOne instances, significantly expanding Arm-based cloud choice for European customers. As a leading European trusted cloud and AI provider, Scaleway leverages Ampere's modern architecture to optimize footprint efficiency, increased cost-effectiveness and deliver high-performance computing for both general cloud workloads and demanding AI inference tasks. These high-value instances are available across Scaleway's European platform, including Netherlands and France. Glesys , headquartered in Sweden, is bringing AmpereOne-based server infrastructure to the Nordics, available as HWaaS now and on the roadmap for release in Cloud during Q2/Q3. Ampere's energy-efficient CPUs are instrumental in Glesys achieving enhanced cost-efficiency and, as a core company value, providing the lowest possible carbon footprint.

, headquartered in Sweden, is bringing AmpereOne-based server infrastructure to the Nordics, available as HWaaS now and on the roadmap for release in Cloud during Q2/Q3. Ampere's energy-efficient CPUs are instrumental in Glesys achieving enhanced cost-efficiency and, as a core company value, providing the lowest possible carbon footprint. C41.ch , a Swiss cloud provider, is expanding its cloud infrastructure with AmpereOne instances, enhancing accessibility for customers across Europe through attractive cloud credit programs and infrastructure designed to meet regional data requirements. In addition, AmpereOne M instances are now available for testing, with full availability coming soon.

, a Swiss cloud provider, is expanding its cloud infrastructure with AmpereOne instances, enhancing accessibility for customers across Europe through attractive cloud credit programs and infrastructure designed to meet regional data requirements. In addition, AmpereOne M instances are now available for testing, with full availability coming soon. Hetzner, who brought Europe's first Arm-based cloud servers on Ampere to market in April 2023, is strategically advancing its offering by qualifying AmpereOne for planned availability in 2026, bringing their customers access to Ampere's next-generation processors.

who brought Europe's first Arm-based cloud servers on Ampere to market in April 2023, is strategically advancing its offering by qualifying AmpereOne for planned availability in 2026, bringing their customers access to Ampere's next-generation processors. CloudSigma is now expanding its AI-as-a-Service portfolio, introducing Token -as-a-Service and Model-as-a-Service powered by AmpereOne M platforms, extending Arm-based price-performance and efficiency to advanced AI workloads in sovereign and private cloud environments. CloudSigma's Cloud-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform enables service providers, telecoms, and MSPs to launch fully branded sovereign public or private clouds around the globe using partner-owned infrastructure and CloudSigma's complete software and operations stack. The platform allows partners to deliver enterprise cloud, AI infrastructure, and data services with full data sovereignty.

These newly available services represent a meaningful expansion of Ampere-powered infrastructure across Europe's regional cloud ecosystem, building on established deployments with additional partners such as Ionos, Gcore, Leaseweb, Infomaniak and more.

By adopting both AmpereOne and AmpereOne M, providers are leveraging Ampere's newest generation of processors to launch cloud and AI services that operate closer to customers and align with localized regulatory and operational requirements.

Reinforcing European Cloud Momentum

This expansion underscores Ampere's growing role in enabling modern cloud infrastructure across Europe, as providers scale Arm-based services to meet evolving customer requirements and support next-generation workloads.

By supporting deployments across both hyperscale and regional cloud platforms, Ampere is expanding the range of Arm-based infrastructure options available to European organizations, whether prioritizing global scalability, localized operational control or sovereign deployment environments.

As demand continues to grow for infrastructure that balances performance, efficiency and jurisdictional flexibility, Ampere remains focused on equipping cloud providers with the compute foundation needed to power the next phase of cloud and AI growth across the European market.

About Ampere

Ampere is a semiconductor design company focused on high-performance, energy efficient, AI Compute based on the Arm compute platform. To learn more, please visit Ampere Computing.

Contact: Alexa Korkos, Ampere Computing, [email protected]

SOURCE Ampere Computing