Ampere Industrial Security and Manifest Announce Business Alliance to Strengthen Industrial Cybersecurity Services

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere Industrial Security, Inc. (https://www.amperesec.com), a leading provider of industrial (OT/ICS) cybersecurity consulting expertise, and Manifest (https://www.manifestcyber.com), a pioneering company specializing in SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) management, are pleased to announce their strategic business alliance. This partnership aims to deliver an unparalleled blend of services to the industrial cybersecurity market, addressing the increasing complexity and evolving threats faced by industrial organizations.

The collaboration between Ampere Industrial Security and Manifest brings together the complementary strengths and expertise of both companies. Ampere Industrial Security's extensive experience in cybersecurity consulting will merge seamlessly with Manifest's cutting-edge SBOM tools and services, enabling industrial organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture, mitigate risks, and protect critical infrastructure.

The alliance will leverage Ampere Industrial Security's deep knowledge of industrial control systems and cybersecurity frameworks, providing clients with comprehensive risk assessments, regulatory compliance, vulnerability management, and security program development. By integrating Manifest's advanced SBOM tools and services, the alliance will offer unparalleled visibility into software supply chains, facilitating sound cyber risk management through proactive identification and mitigation of vulnerabilities, enhancing software integrity, and ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic alliance with Manifest," said Patrick Miller, President and CEO at Ampere Industrial Security. "By combining our cybersecurity consulting expertise with Manifest's end-to-end SBOM solutions, we will provide industrial organizations with a comprehensive suite of services to bolster their software supply chains, comply with SBOM regulations, and scrutinize their third-party risk. Together, we are well-positioned to address the unique challenges faced by the industrial sector and enable our clients to protect their critical assets and operations."

Marc Frankel, co-founder and CEO at Manifest, added, "Our partnership with Ampere Industrial Security marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance cybersecurity for critical systems. We are seeing considerable demand in manufacturing, automotive, and other industrial industries for Manifest's SBOM management capabilities, and we believe that by partnering with Ampere, we will empower organizations to proactively manage software supply chain risks, improve visibility, and strengthen their overall security posture. We look forward to the positive impact this alliance will have on the industry."

The joint efforts of Ampere Industrial Security and Manifest are expected to provide industrial and critical infrastructure organizations with a comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity solution tailored to their unique requirements. By harnessing the power of their combined expertise, the alliance aims to assist organizations in navigating the complex cybersecurity landscape and securing critical infrastructure from emerging threats.

For more information about Ampere Industrial Security and Manifest's business alliance, please visit their respective websites at https://www.amperesec.com and https://www.manifestcyber.com.

**About Ampere Industrial Security**

Ampere is an industrial security consulting firm based in Portland, Oregon, specializing in industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) security. We help asset owners protect their critical industrial control technology. Our key differentiator is our vast understanding of the wide array of industrial cybersecurity standards, regulations, and best practices across all sectors and around the globe. We help keep you ahead of your attackers - and your auditors. Primary consulting services are industrial cyber and physical security; regulatory and standards compliance; risk management; controls review, design and testing; and supply chain security. Ampere secures the industrial world. www.amperesec.com

**About Manifest**

Manifest is a venture-backed cybersecurity company that reduces software supply chain risk through its software bills of materials (SBOM) management platform. By automatically generating, managing, and analyzing an organization's SBOMs, Manifest instantly finds vulnerabilities embedded in the software they build and buy and provides proactive alerts before an organization even knows there's an issue. Founded in 2022 by former employees of Palantir, DoD, and DHS CISA, Manifest aims to tackle the chaos of wrangling major software vulnerabilities in the wake of Log4Shell and allows organizations to respond in hours or days instead of weeks or months. For more information, visit www.manifestcyber.com.

