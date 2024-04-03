Ampere Industrial Security Evolves into Ampyx Cyber: A New Chapter in Global Industrial Cybersecurity

PORTLAND, Ore., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere Industrial Security, renowned for its expertise in industrial security, announces its rebranding to Ampyx Cyber, marking a new chapter in its global presence with offices in Portland, OR, USA, and a new European base in Tallinn, Estonia. This strategic change represents an expanded commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions across continents.

Ampyx Cyber

Patrick Miller, CEO, states, "As we transition to Ampyx Cyber, we're not only redefining our brand but also expanding our global footprint. Our presence in Portland and the opening of our new office in Tallinn are testaments to our growing international reach and dedication to serving diverse industrial sectors with unparalleled cybersecurity expertise."

The rebranding involves a focused transformation of the company's identity, reflecting its evolution and global aspirations. Ampyx Cyber's new brand is designed to resonate with its international clientele as a recognizable name to carry forward our reputation of trust and excellence in cybersecurity services, respected across industrial markets worldwide.

"Ampyx Cyber stands at the intersection of tradition and innovation. With our roots firmly planted in Portland and our branches extending to Tallinn, we are more equipped than ever to offer our clients adaptive, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions," adds Patrick Miller. "Our expansion into Europe with our Tallinn office signifies our commitment to being a global leader in protecting industrial control systems and critical infrastructure."

For more information about Ampyx Cyber and its services, please visit www.ampyxcyber.com.

About Ampyx Cyber:

Ampyx Cyber, formerly known as Ampere Industrial Security, is a global pioneer in industrial cybersecurity. With North American headquarters in Portland, OR, and new European operations in Tallinn, Estonia, Ampyx Cyber is poised to deliver exceptional cybersecurity solutions worldwide, protecting critical industrial operations.

Contact Information:

Ampyx Cyber

1631 NE Broadway St. 752, Portland, OR 97232

Ahtri TN 12, Tallinn, Estonia, 15551

[email protected]

+1.503.272.1414

SOURCE Ampyx Cyber