Ampere Joins Green Computing Consortium (GCC) as a Platinum Member

"Ampere is designing for the future of cloud computing, giving customers the freedom to build high performance data centers in a responsible power footprint," said James. "Ampere is honored to be joining the Green Computing Consortium as we share the mission for an open source community for software and hardware development to deliver open, greener implementations in hyperscale data centers. As vice chair, I look forward to working with China's leading professors, universities and ecosystem partners."

In her keynote address, James discussed how the Arm® ecosystem in China must coalesce around a development platform for open software, which includes the industry coming together around open standards. Ampere announced a developer program with systems available in China. In addition, Ampere will be working with leading universities on developing programming talent.

Ampere is designing the future of hyperscale cloud computing with its 64-bit Arm server processor architecture. Born in and built for the cloud with a modern architecture, Ampere gives customers the freedom to accelerate the delivery of the most memory-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and databases in the cloud. The Ampere eMAG™ family of products delivers the highest memory throughput and lowest TCO tailored for the emerging growth of cloud computing and next-generation data centers. For more information, visit www.amperecomputing.com

