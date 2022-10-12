Ampere's Chief Product Officer Jeff Wittich to Present Keynote at the 2022 OCP Global Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere Computing's Chief Product Officer Jeff Wittich will present a keynote at the Open Compute Project Global Summit in a talk titled, "Sustainability at the Core with Cloud Native Processors."

When: Tuesday, October 18

Location: SJCC - Concourse Level - Grand Ballroom 220

Time: 9:57 a.m. – 10:13 a.m.

The energy crisis has reached an inflection point and is now driving cloud service providers to rethink their infrastructure with a "sustainability first" mindset. Rather than rearchitecting the entire data center, the place to start is the CPU itself. Using Cloud Native Processors designed from the ground up for cloud applications delivers high performance and power efficiency, the optimal starting point for reducing emissions and environmental footprint.

Wittich will discuss Ampere's various contributions to OCP, which deliver inherent power efficiency spanning current and next-generation platforms and firmware. He will also provide an overview of the advances in sustainability made by cloud operators and providers due to Cloud Native Processor adoption. Finally, he will address the continuing need to drive this power-efficient ecosystem with open standards and continuous innovation to meet the challenging goals of a sustainable computing future.

Visit the Ampere Booth- A6

Ampere will showcase the Ampere® Altra® family of Cloud Native Processors in action with static platform demos and live demos showing workloads such as Ampere AI-enabled vision inference human tracking with optimized Tensorflow, natural language processing (NLP) sentiment analysis, object detection model YoloV5, video-on-demand, and real-world simulated social network services.

To learn more about our other presentations at OCP, visit here.

About Ampere Computing

Ampere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world's first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability. For more information, visit https://amperecomputing.com .

