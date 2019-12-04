Amperity Achieves Amazon AWS Retail Competency Status and Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the first AI-powered Customer Data Management platform, today announced two Amazon Web Services (AWS) achievements: obtaining AWS Retail Competency status and joining the AWS Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program as one of the inaugural Customer Data Platform APN Partners. As a headline partner at the AWS re:Invent Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Amperity brings patented machine learning technology to consumer brands across industries, helping them know who their customers are, decide where and how to grow their business, and serve personalized brand experiences for every phase of the customer journey.

AWS Retail Competency

The AWS Retail Competency highlights top AWS Partner solutions that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous innovative solution areas in retail spanning artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML), Voice Recognition, Customer Engagement, and Retail Transformation. Amperity was awarded this status for its work in AI/ML and Retail Transformation, helping retailers achieve a truly unified Customer 360 view with proven, out-of-the-box customer analytics and activation tools that are fully customizable for a brand's specific needs. Brands that are using both AWS and Amperity's technology include J. Crew, Bonobos, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Planet Fitness, Alaska Airlines, Kendra Scott, Brooks Running, and many more.

"Amperity is able to manage and unify our data, applying machine learning to resolve customer identities. AWS adds cloud-scale and reliability to deliver efficiency and results," said Annamarie Bermundo, Director, CRM & Analytics, Digital Center of Excellence at Moët Hennessy USA.

Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Amperity as an APN member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. As an APN Advanced Technology Partner, Amperity is recognized for offering a proven solution that gives retail businesses access to a unified data foundation with the advanced analytics and activation tools they need to facilitate the entire customer journey.

"Modern brands need to work with solutions that can not only address their business needs but meet them wherever they are in their company's lifecycle," said Derek Slager, co-founder and CTO of Amperity. "Our platform was born in the cloud, leveraging the latest advancements in AI and ML, and in working with AWS we continue to be on the leading edge of cloud innovation. We gain greater agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation, and can, therefore, offer the same value to our customers — a true Customer 360 at scale, best-in-class analytics, the flexibility to play well with others in the martech stack, and deliver speed-to-value in under 90 days."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

APN Global Startup Program

Amperity continues to build on its relationship with AWS by joining the exclusive APN Global Startups Program, a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market Program for select startup APN Partners, so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startups Program, Amperity had to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product-market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

"Amperity is incredibly proud to expand our relationship with AWS," said Greg Kirchoff, VP of Global Partnerships. "Our team is dedicated to helping brands achieve their technology goals by leveraging cloud-scale innovation, and we're excited about future opportunities in leveraging AWS to help customers with customer data unification and advanced analytics and insights."

The APN Global Startups Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startups Partner, Amperity will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help people use data to serve the customer. The company is transforming the way brands know who their customers are, decide where and how to grow the business, and serve personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint. By leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360 in less than 90 days, brands are freeing technical teams from endless integration and data management. And with an easy-to-use visual interface and SQL engine, the platform enables the accessibility of customer data across the company – giving business teams direct access to the Customer 360, predictive analytics, and activation capabilities they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Starbucks, J.Crew, Alaska Airlines, Uniqlo, Kenneth Cole, Moët Hennessy USA, Lucky Brand, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Crocs, and many more.

