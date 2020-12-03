Amperity Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP), announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status. This designation recognizes that Amperity has demonstrated deep experience helping customers transform their business from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry as it looks to innovate to address changing demands in the face of COVID-19.

AWS's global travel and hospitality practice helps companies of every size and segment – including airlines, airports, ground transportation, travel services and sellers, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues and casinos, cruise lines, and technology providers – to stay agile and accelerate innovation. Now more than ever, AWS wants to help customers succeed by connecting them to AWS Partners with deep AWS experience and a proven track record for helping travel and hospitality companies build resilience for the long run.

AWS launched the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency to help customers find highly specialized AWS Partners, taking on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Achieving the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency differentiates Amperity as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, Smart Assets, Core Travel and Hospitality Applications, and Consulting Services providing strategic guidance and deployment services.

"Since our founding, Amperity has been honored to work with some of the most innovative brands across the travel and hospitality vertical," said Barry Padgett, President of Field Operations and COO at Amperity. "Amperity is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency status and to build on our strategic work with the AWS team."

"Amperity has a proven track record of helping travel and hospitality companies transform their business on AWS and we're delighted to welcome them in the launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Program," said David Peller, Managing Director, Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We look forward to seeing them work with our customers to create game-changing innovations that will impact and improve the way we fly, stay, eat, and experience our world."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Amperity's Enterprise Customer Data Platform transforms raw data from any source into comprehensive customer profiles that can be used across the entire enterprise to inform analytics, manage marketing investments, and guide strategic improvements to the overall customer experience. The company works with many leading brands from across Travel and Hospitality, including Alaska Airlines, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and MGM Resorts International.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. Amperity's enterprise Customer Data Platform has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This multi-patented unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Kroger, DICK's Sporting Goods, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit amperity.com .

SOURCE Amperity

Related Links

https://www.amperity.com

