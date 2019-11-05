Amperity Acquires Custora Creating the Industry's Most Comprehensive & Intelligent Customer Data Platform

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , the first AI-powered Customer Data Management platform, today announced they've acquired Custora, the leading customer analytics platform for consumer brands. Now, as one solution, brands will have access to an unmatched Customer 360 data foundation, with best-in-class, out-of-the-box customer analytics and activation tools that are fully customizable for a business's specific needs.

The addition of Custora to the Amperity team brings together the best brains in the customer data management space, allowing Amperity to accelerate its product roadmap to develop the most advanced machine learning platform for unifying and analyzing customer data. Amperity and Custora have over a decade of proven value with their Customer 360 and advanced analytics solutions, playing a mission-critical role in managing customer data across a combined portfolio of brands including many from the S&P 500: Starbucks, The Gap Inc., Alaska Airlines, MGM Resorts, Tiffany & Co, Planet Fitness, Lucky Brand, TGI Fridays, J.Crew, Uniqlo, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Crocs, and many more.

"We started Amperity to give brands the data and power needed to unleash their best ideas and unlock tremendous value for the consumer – our mission is singularly focused on helping people use data to serve the customer," said Kabir Shahani, CEO and co-founder of Amperity. "After seeing so many of our customers achieve something they never thought possible – connecting all their data to a complete, accurate, and up-to-date 360 – it became clear that in order to truly achieve our mission, we needed to expand our aperture to give brands more insight on their customers. This partnership represents a major milestone in Amperity's growth, allowing us to accelerate value for our customers and deliver the comprehensive end-to-end platform they need."

"Amperity delivers unified customer data profiles with a completeness that we rely on to help us make decisions that drive the growth of the business," said Michael Relich, Chief Operating Officer at Lucky Brand. "The ability to quickly identify customers and trends, and then apply deeper insights, is hugely valuable to us and any brand looking to modernize their business. As a customer of both companies, I'm looking forward to working with one team to improve our ability to identify and engage with our highest value, most loyal customers."

Integrating Custora's functionality with the Amperity platform, the company will empower brands to "Know. Decide. Serve." with the following capabilities on top of Amperity's existing best-in-class Customer 360:

Predictive Customer Insights: predictive insights on every customer profile, including predicted customer lifetime value, customer lifecycle status (who's warming, who's cooling), discount sensitivity, propensity to return a purchase, and next-best-product/brand/experience

predictive insights on every customer profile, including predicted customer lifetime value, customer lifecycle status (who's warming, who's cooling), discount sensitivity, propensity to return a purchase, and next-best-product/brand/experience Campaign Planning : drag-and-drop capability for revenue forecasting, opportunity sizing, and prioritization by segment, on-demand

: drag-and-drop capability for revenue forecasting, opportunity sizing, and prioritization by segment, on-demand Cross-Channel Campaign Deployment & A/B Testing: integrations with every leading marketing technology to orchestrate and measure the incremental benefit from cross-channel personalization

integrations with every leading marketing technology to orchestrate and measure the incremental benefit from cross-channel personalization Customer Retention Optimization: a suite of functionality (diagnostics, benchmarks, insights, longitudinal measurement) to enable brands to take control of some of the biggest challenges in loyalty, including one-time buyer conversion, customer attrition, and high-value customer cultivation

Corey Pierson, CEO and co-founder of Custora, said, "We have a similar mission at Custora – to help brands improve customer relationships through a deep understanding of who they are and how to connect with them as individuals. In working with Amperity over the past couple of years, we immediately recognized their capability to rapidly and accurately deliver the elusive Customer 360. We couldn't be more excited to join forces. Combined, on a single platform, we'll have the ability to modernize a brand's entire customer data infrastructure – from the way customer data is unified and stored, to how the entire enterprise can access the data they need to make daily decisions around better personalizing the customer experience."

Deployed on top of Amperity's Customer 360 , these models and functionality will offer brands a rare time-to-value for the industry, typically under 90 days. Amperity will also enable brands to export the basis of these models and customize them for their specific business needs.

As part of the acquisition, Custora will officially rebrand and become Amperity's East Coast headquarters. Over the past 12 months, Amperity doubled its headcount, and the addition of Custora brings the total team size to 175 employees.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help people use data to serve the customer. The company is transforming the way brands know who their customers are, decide where and how to grow the business, and serve personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint. By leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360 in less than 90 days, brands are freeing technical teams from endless integration and data management. And with an easy-to-use visual interface and SQL engine, the platform enables the accessibility of customer data across the company – giving business teams direct access to the Customer 360, predictive analytics, and activation capabilities they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Starbucks, The Gap Inc, Moët Hennessy USA, Wynn Resorts, Kendra Scott, Lucky Brand, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Stanley, and many more.

About Custora

Custora is a customer intelligence platform that provides holistic solutions to help retailers take control of challenges such as acquiring higher-value customers, converting one-time buyers, and reducing customer attrition. The platform leverages AI to surface insights on each shopper, then provides an interface for marketing leaders to activate a cross-functional, cross-channel strategy to move the needle on key customer KPIs. Leading retail brands such as J.Crew, Tiffany & Co, Uniqlo, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Crocs use Custora to place the customer at the center of decision making and deliver on customer needs and growing customer lifetime value.

