Amperity Announces Support for Unified ID 2.0 to Utilize Brand's First-Party Customer Data with Cookieless Media

SEATTLE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the #1 enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced that it supports the Unified ID 2.0 (UID 2.0) initiative, a collaborative and soon-to-be open-source framework for cookieless media. Amperity has prioritized the use of Unified ID 2.0 to enable brands to retrieve and store Unified ID 2.0 identifiers against their first-party customer data to allow advertisers to maximize reach and accurately target, optimize, and measure their media investments without third-party cookies.

"Unified ID 2.0 has quickly emerged as one of the leading foundations for targeted media, spearheading the transition to an identity-based approach that puts the consumer in control," said Derek Slager, CTO and co-founder of Amperity. "Amperity's goal is to provide our customers with the most direct connection between their own first-party data and the identifiers like Unified ID 2.0 that will power the next phase of targeted media, all with consumer privacy in mind."

Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 provides an alternative to third-party cookies in the form of a privacy-conscious identifier tied to encrypted email addresses. Unified ID 2.0 will soon be submitted to IAB's Tech Lab to allow the digital framework to be open-source. The initiative has gained rapid adoption across the advertising ecosystem, among publishers, buyers, and technology providers.

"As identity-based solutions become the cornerstone of our industry, advertisers' first-party customer data becomes a critical pillar to successfully plan digital ad campaigns," said Bill Michels, GM of Product at The Trade Desk. "Unified ID 2.0 will help brands, including those who work with Amperity, target their marketing based on their best customer insights."

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. The company has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Patagonia, Kenneth Cole, Tapestry, Crocs, Servco, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

About Unified ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is a soon-to-be open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.

Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0. Prebid will begin this role in the second half of this year.

