Amperity Appoints Lynn Girotto as Chief Marketing Officer

SEATTLE, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading Customer Data and Identity Platform, today announced that seasoned marketing executive Lynn Girotto has joined as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With more than 20 years of senior-level experience leading global marketing teams at consumer and technology companies including Tableau, Starbucks and Microsoft, Girotto brings a deep understanding of the space and a passion for driving innovation in marketing and customer experience (CX) through cutting-edge technologies. As CMO, Girotto will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated marketing strategy and rapidly scaling awareness of Amperity's unique solution and the outsized results early Amperity customers are achieving.

"We embarked on a search for top talent to fuel our marketing efforts during this momentous time in our company and market — and we found it," said Kabir Shahani, CEO and co-founder, Amperity. "Lynn not only has senior experience leading marketing and brand teams at iconic companies — she has the strategic know-how to take our hyper growth company to new heights while helping us better serve our customers. The opportunity to transform marketing and CX for consumer brands is massive, and we're in a race to reach and educate stakeholders that are ready for our transformational capabilities. We couldn't be more excited to have Lynn join the team and look forward to yet another year of exceptional growth."

Most recently, Girotto was Senior Vice President, Marketing at Tableau Software where she was responsible for all customer-facing marketing initiatives including digital media, channel, regional and customer engagement marketing. Prior to Tableau, Girotto served as Vice President of Global Product and Digital Marketing at Getty Images where she had oversight responsibilities for the company's global product marketing, brand position and messaging, social media, CRM, digital marketing and media channels.

"Our industry is filled with data-driven companies, but occasionally you encounter one with the vision, the talent, and the unique technology to transform the way the world's largest brands do business — that's Amperity," said Girotto. "The fact that Amperity's platform has been around for just 18 months and has been able to attract brands like GAP, Lucky Brand, TGI Fridays, Alaska Airlines, Wynn, and more says everything you need to know about Amperity — and that's just scratching the surface. The results these brands are deriving are setting a new standard for companies looking to truly know their customers and transform their experience. I am excited to join Amperity on their mission to empower brands with a modern platform that solves for disparate, inaccurate, and splintered customer data and that, for the first time, delivers a unified view of their customers."

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading Customer Data and Identity Platform, revolutionizing the way companies identify, understand, and ultimately engage their customers. Our unique technology applies machine learning at massive scale to help consumer brands achieve a truly unified view of the customer, for the first time. We serve many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Starbucks, Gap Inc, Moët Hennessy USA, Wynn Las Vegas, Kendra Scott, Lucky Brand, Sounders, Stanley, and many more.

