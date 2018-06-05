Amperity Appoints Microsoft Veteran Chris Jones as SVP of Product

"Adding Chris to the team is a major win for Amperity and for the brands we serve," said Kabir Shahani, CEO and Co-Founder of Amperity. "Chris has made significant contributions to some of the most defining software products of our generation, and will leverage these experiences to help us scale and accelerate our value in the marketplace. The problem we solve is foundational to everything marketing, analytics, and CX teams deliver at some of the world's most loved and well-known consumer brands. With Chris onboard, we are positioned to continue to be the enabling technology that allows brands to fundamentally and holistically reinvent their relationships with customers."

Jones comes to Amperity with over 25 years of experience delivering products and bringing large scale services to market at Microsoft. He most recently co-created and led an initiative to accelerate healthcare innovation through artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Prior to that, Jones drove all product development efforts for the company's leading collaboration platforms, as Corporate Vice President. In previous roles he led the development of Windows, Internet Explorer, and Outlook.com.

"What attracted me to Amperity was the world-class talent and the bold ambition of their product," said Jones. "The biggest global brands have a unique opportunity to bring together their first-party customer data, and deliver personalization and intelligence that delivers a better experience for their customers across the board. Amperity is leading the way with a purpose-built CDP that works, powered by cutting-edge machine learning. In a few short months from public availability, Amperity has already demonstrated tremendous results and measurable business value for our clients and their customers. I am thrilled at the opportunity to take Amperity's platform to the next level."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant product and company momentum for Amperity. The company recently announced the general availability of "Databases" — enterprise-grade functionality that enables precise customer data models, optimized for each of a brand's diverse use cases. Amperity also expanded its customer roster to include leading companies like GAP Inc., Kendra Scott, TGI Fridays, Wynn Hotel and Resorts, the Seattle Sounders, Pacific Market International and Stanley, among other top brands.

About Amperity

Amperity is the Intelligent Customer Data Platform empowering global consumer brands to create unique and personalized experiences by unlocking all their customer data. Using machine learning and massive computing power, Amperity stitches together all of a brand's disparate data sources, forms complete customer profiles, and makes those profiles available to marketers and analysts. This complete, actionable data can be used to power customer 360 initiatives, acquisition and retention marketing programs, and advanced customer analytics. To learn more, please visit Amperity.com.

