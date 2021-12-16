Amperity Awarded Two Comparably Awards for Culture, Leadership

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced it has won two Comparably Awards for Q4 2021: one for "Best Company Culture" and another for Amperity's CEO and co-founder, Kabir Shahani, who was recognized as one of the "Best CEOs."

"It is an honor for Amperity to be recognized by Comparably for the culture we have built and personally humbling to be named one of Comparably's Best CEOs," said Shahani. "Saying that it's a privilege to work with the people of Amperity would be an understatement — every day I come to work inspired by the intelligence, grit, and compassion of our community, so to have professionals like that provide this recognition feels truly special. Building a company has lots of ups and downs and twists and turns — I'm eternally grateful to be able to do all that with this team. These awards are ours, together."

Comparably, a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com.

Earlier this year, Comparably named Amperity as one of the "Best Companies for Career Growth" in their Small and Mid-Size Companies category.

"Fostering an exceptional workplace culture means providing a positive environment, career growth opportunities, and people-first leadership," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Out of tens of thousands of companies and CEOs rated on our platform, employees have solidified Amperity as among the best because of the strong leader it has in Kabir Shahani."

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards. To learn more about career opportunities at Amperity, please visit https://amperity.com/careers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at their experiences and allowing for comparison across gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. Amperity's enterprise Customer Data Platform has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This multi-patented unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Kroger, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit amperity.com.

SOURCE Amperity