Amperity Customer Data Platform Connects to Cookieless Media Through New Strategic Partnership With Throtle

SEATTLE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the #1 enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced that it is partnering with Throtle, a leader in identity resolution and data onboarding, to enable brands to target customers and prospects using emerging authenticated ID replacements such as Unified ID 2.0, ID5, and Britepool for the third-party cookie, and to also facilitate integration with over 20 DSPs to execute media buys. Amperity is proactively helping its clients meet the challenges of a post-cookie world by partnering with key ad-tech companies like Throtle that are leading the charge in creating the post-cookie ad-tech ecosystem.

Amperity's integration with Throtle enables Amperity customers to take advantage of Throtle's highly price competitive data onboarding and delivery capabilities and use its integration with the major cookieless identity solutions thereby enabling advertisers to achieve advertising reach and scale. Additionally, Throtle's vast network of DSPs ensures a client's choice of an activation partner is supported – once a client's data is onboarded, Throtle is able to route that data to the DSP that the client is working with to execute their digital media buys.

"The third-party cookie has been the bedrock of how brands target advertising and measure the effectiveness of their digital media spend. With so much at stake, digital advertising technology providers like Throtle have been hard at work unifying the cookie-less and privacy-friendly alternatives that will take digital advertising forward in a post-cookie world," said Derek Slager, CTO and co-founder of Amperity. " Throtle is standing out as a leader as evidenced by the strong industry adoption for their solution and we're thrilled to partner with another forward-looking company to ensure our customers' first-party customer data assets can easily be leveraged into the ad tech ecosystem to maintain targeting efficacy, reach, and scale."

"We're excited to partner with an innovative and forward-thinking Customer Data Platform like Amperity," said Paul Chachko, CEO of Throtle. "As brands continue to work with CDPs to help them establish their first-party customer data foundation, a strong integration between its CDP and the ad-tech ecosystem ensures a brand's ability to activate and reap value from those customer data assets."

Amperity customers have a multi-channel approach to marketing and advertising, and to provide the choice and the ability to access all parts of the ad-tech ecosystem to meet the needs of their advertising programs, Amperity is also integrated with Facebook, Google, LiveRamp, Neustar, Criteo, The Trade Desk, Instagram, Pinterest and many others within the digital advertising ecosystem.

Additionally, Amperity joined the Unified ID 2.0 (UID 2.0), a collaborative and open-source framework for cookieless identifiers. Amperity has prioritized the use of UID 2.0 to enable brands to retrieve and store UID 2.0 identifiers against their first-party customer data to allow advertisers to maximize reach and accurately target, optimize, and measure their media investments without third-party cookies.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. The company has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Patagonia, Kenneth Cole, Tapestry, Crocs, Servco, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

About Throtle

Throtle provides brands and marketers with the most accurate 1:1 view of a customer. Throtle is focused on resolving to a deterministic individual for accurate targeting across all devices and channels including IDs, MAIDs, IP addresses, connected TVs, cookieless identities, and more. For more information, visit https://throtle.io.

