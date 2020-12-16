Amperity Expands Executive Team As Consumer Brands Accelerate Adoption of Its Patented Enterprise CDP

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP), announced expansion of its executive team, adding Brian Goldfarb as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Michael Wasyluka as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Brian and Michael join the company amid a period of rapid growth for Seattle-based Amperity, which has recently completed deals with Kroger , Dicks Sporting Goods , and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts , and which recently welcomed Kevin Johnson to its Board of Directors .

As consumer-facing businesses contend with a rapid, generational shift in consumer habits, preferences and expectations, brands are accelerating digital transformation to better engage customers using first-party customer data. This is creating an unprecedented reimagining of the role of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), transcending its traditional function as a marketer's tool to become a central pillar of the enterprise software mix. Leading consumer brands are now using CDPs to change how they engage with customers across marketing, customer service, sales and more. Michael and Brian join Amperity to help accelerate the opportunity these brands have to serve their customers and as demand for Amperity's Enterprise Customer Data Platform reaches all-time highs.

"We've seen rapid acceleration in the category and in our business this year, and as we look to 2021 its clear that every consumer-facing business in the world is focused on how to use data to serve the customer," said Kabir Shahani, CEO and Co-founder of Amperity. "Michael and Brian each have direct, recent experience driving the adoption of transformative technology at the enterprise level. CDPs have reached that inflection point where they have become critical infrastructure for businesses, and they are each uniquely suited to help educate and guide the industry with the tools and expertise to unlock the most value from Amperity's patented CDP.

Brian Goldfarb joins Amperity having held a series of senior leadership positions at market-leading technology brands, serving in key positions at Splunk, Salesforce, Microsoft, Google, and Chef. At each post, Brian spearheaded the launch of transformative enterprise technologies, implementing marketing strategies that ushered them 'across the chasm' toward wider mainstream adoption. Brian now brings that depth of experience to the arena of customer data at a moment where it is assuming a central role among large consumer brands.

Michael Wasyluka brings a similar depth of experience to his new role as Chief Sales Officer at Amperity. Michael most recently served as COO and CRO at Cheetah Digital, where his responsibilities included driving growth, client retention and services engagement across the global business, and prior to that served as CEO at Simply Measured (acquired by Sprout Social) having previously served in executive-level sales positions at Monetate, Salesforce and Webtrends. Like Brian, Michael has been at the front lines of introducing new technologies to the enterprise suite, and brings a keen understanding of the role Amperity can play in accelerating their digital transformations.

Both Brian and Michael will bring new energy to Amperity's mission to educate CDP practitioners with the knowledge and experience they need to get the most from the technology and best serve their customers.

"Consumer-facing businesses aren't in the market for short-term fixes or incremental improvements," said Brian Goldfarb, CMO at Amperity. "They need foundational solutions that can operate as critical infrastructure both today and in the future. That means not only interoperating with their existing stack - a key differentiator for Amperity - but also receiving the education and support to help their entire organization become fluent and creative in using it to serve their customers."

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. Amperity's enterprise Customer Data Platform has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This multi-patented unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Kroger, DICK's Sporting Goods, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit amperity.com .

