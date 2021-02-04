Amperity Increases Focus on Consumer Trust with Appointment of Ciara to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced the appointment of Grammy Award-winning entertainer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ciara to its Board of Directors. She will lead the Board's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, serving as an advocate and advisor on Amperity's community initiatives.

For Ciara, her new role on Amperity's Board adds to a diverse and growing list of business engagements across multiple fields. She recently launched a fashion house, The House of LR&C , as a pending B-Corp focused on sustainability and impact, alongside her husband Russell Wilson and former Lululemon CEO Christine Day. She also launched her own record label Beauty Marks Entertainment , and has served as an ambassador and partner with leading brands such as Revlon, Equinox, WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and Pandora. Ciara is also a board member and leading voice behind Why Not You Foundation , a Seattle-based philanthropic organization dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty, empowering today's youth to lead with a "why not you" attitude. As part of her commitment to the foundation she channels a percentage of proceeds from all of her business initiatives to the non-profit. In addition to these positions, Ciara devotes significant time visiting Seattle Children's Hospital, donating meals through Feeding America, spearheading the affordable childcare initiative with All in Washington, and supporting female entrepreneurs through the Equality Can't Wait Challenge.

"People want to be able to trust the brands they buy from, and brands earn that trust when they truly know who their customers are and how to make them feel seen," said Ciara. "Amperity helps brands understand their customers so they can personalize interactions and build that trust. That's why I'm so excited to be part of what they're doing, because I want to help everyone have better experiences with the brands they love."

"We are overjoyed to welcome Ciara to our Board of Directors and to the Amperity family," said Kabir Shahani, CEO at Amperity. "At Amperity, we know that data is not an end in itself; it is always a means to connect people and organizations around shared values and common interests. Throughout her nearly two-decade career, Ciara has continued to find new and creative ways to do just that. As a brand-builder and entrepreneurial thinker, Ciara will help Amperity grow our business and offer valuable perspective on our work with major consumer brands. As a tireless giver and community advocate, she will challenge us to stay true to our values and mission as we expand."

Major brands rely on Amperity to give them an accurate and comprehensive view of their customers so they can approach them as individuals with unique tastes and preferences. Amperity's multi-patented, AI-driven technology allows companies to quickly transform raw data from any source into unified, consistent, and accurate customer profiles that guide strategy, analytics, and activation across marketing, service, and customer experience. Since its founding in 2016, Amperity has built a strong practice among leading consumer enterprises, such as Starbucks, Kroger, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Patagonia, DICK's Sporting Goods, Endeavor Drinks, MGM Resorts, Crocs, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, and Lucky Brands, among many others. Amperity recently welcomed Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson to its Board of Directors in December 2020.

Amperity was founded in 2016 by Kabir Shahani and Derek Slager. The company has raised $87M from investors that include Tiger Global Management, Goldman Sachs, Declaration Partners, Madera Technology Partners, and Madrona Venture Group.

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. Amperity's enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. The company's suite of enterprise-grade products addresses the full spectrum of customer data challenges, from identity resolution with AmpID™ to assembling and accessing the elusive customer 360 in real-time with Amp360™, to uncovering and activating the customer intelligence that matters with AmpIQ™. This multi-patented unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth.



