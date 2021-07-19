Amperity Recognized by CRN® as 2021 Emerging Cloud Vendor

SEATTLE, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Amperity to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Cloud category. In addition to this prestigious recognition, the company also announced that its high-performance, multi-patented CDP technology was named the Best Customer Data Platform of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Comparably has also named Amperity as one of the "Best Companies for Career Growth'' in their Small and Mid-Size Companies category.

This annual CRN Emerging Vendors list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

Amperity was also recently announced as the 2021 CODiE award winner for Best Customer Data Platform (CDP) in their Data & Analytics category. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

In addition to these recent awards for its technology platform, Amperity is also being recognized for its unique company culture. Comparably named Amperity as one of the "Best Companies for Career Growth" in the SMB category for 2021. The Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their CEOs and employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period.

"Amperity – and the Customer Data Platform category in general – experienced incredible growth and positive momentum in the last year," said Derek Slager, CTO and co-founder of Amperity. "We see this trio of prestigious awards as further validation of our leading position in the CDP space and a positive representation of our customers' enthusiasm for Amperity's products and platform capabilities. We're grateful to CRN, SIIA, and Comparably for these recognitions, which demonstrate not only the quality of Amperity's solutions, but also the strength of our supportive, goal-oriented company culture."

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors . Details about the 2021 CODiE winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners . Details about Amperity and other Comparably winners can be found here .

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform trusted by the world's most loved consumer brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identity, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, realtime customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, GlaxoSmithKline, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

