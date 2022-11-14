Amperity Strengthens Leadership Team By Welcoming New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer

Megan McDonagh and Seema Kumar join seasoned executive leadership team to drive company's growth and people strategy

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced the hiring of Seema Kumar as chief people officer and Megan McDonagh as chief marketing officer. Together, the two bring extensive expertise within their respective industries to Amperity's growing leadership team.

"The company is experiencing unprecedented growth, and we are thrilled to welcome both Seema and Megan to the team as we take Amperity and the customer data platform category to the next level," said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. "Both have a successful track record for building and scaling organizations to support rapid growth, and equally important, they share in our mission to help people use data to serve the customer. I look forward to working with them as we elevate our brand awareness around the globe, and continue to demonstrate why Amperity is a great place to work."

Kumar brings more than 20 years of people operations and human resources experience to Amperity. In her role, she will oversee all workplace and people operations, including recruiting, benefits and rewards, organizational and people development, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Most recently, she served as vice president, human resources at F5 Networks. In that role, she led initiatives to attract and develop talent and to shape the culture for accelerated business growth and transformation.

"We're at a unique point in time where we have the ability to impact and embrace how we think about the future of work, and how we create a truly inclusive environment where we can thrive—both personally and professionally," said Seema Kumar, CPO at Amperity. "I've been truly impressed and energized with the emphasis the executive team places on its people, company values and mission. I'm excited to join at this time of growth, and partner with team members of all levels to ensure Amperity continues to be a place where everyone is empowered to do their life's best work."

McDonagh is a seasoned marketing executive with a strong track record of innovation, creativity, and growth acceleration with industry-leading tech companies. She is known for building enduring customer-centric brands, driving results-focused marketing programs, delivering rewarding customer and partner experiences, and inspiring high-performing global teams. Most recently, McDonagh served as CMO at RealWear, the leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions and before this spent over 20 years at Intel in various marketing leadership roles.

"Amperity represents a perfect trifecta with an extremely passionate customer base, differentiated mission-critical technology, and a vibrant culture powered by dedicated employees who love doing what's right for our customers," said Megan McDonagh, CMO at Amperity. "I am incredibly excited about the opportunity at Amperity and the scale the company has achieved to date. I look forward to bringing my experience to Amperity and helping enterprise brands drive exponential impact by realizing the full value we can bring to their business."

