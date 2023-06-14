Amperon launches 25% more accurate net demand forecasts

News provided by

Amperon

14 Jun, 2023, 13:11 ET

With more reliable solar and wind forecasts, companies can balance the volatility and risk that renewables bring to the grid.

HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperon Holdings, Inc., the leader in AI-powered grid analytics, today launched their new net demand forecasts, which include solar and wind generation forecasts. With forecasts that are 25% more accurate than the ISO, Amperon's net demand forecasts will be a critical grid management tool for the energy transition. Amperon's net demand forecasts are already available for the Electricity Reliability of Texas (ERCOT) market and will be rolling out to more ISOs this summer.

Continue Reading

As global energy demand outpaces new renewable generation, it will be more important than ever to know how much these intermittent resources will be producing. The weather is already difficult to predict. Without accurate wind or solar forecasts, utilities and grid managers will still need to rely on high-carbon emission peaker plants to make sure the grid remains balanced.

"After building the best demand forecasts, our new renewable generation forecasts provide the other half of the equation to give our customers comprehensive insights into energy markets, and to effectively integrate solar and wind into their energy management strategies," said Sean Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Amperon.

Amperon's grid-scale net demand forecasts for ERCOT show:

  • Total grid demand minus renewable generation for the next 14 days – a full week longer of forecasts than the ISO currently provides
  • Comparison to day-ahead forecasts and the ISO's net demand forecasts
  • Provide separate generation forecasts for wind and solar, utilizing granular weather points and site-specific monitored wind generation data

By better anticipating the amount of solar and wind that will be available on the grid at any given time, companies can optimize energy trading strategies, improve operational and resource planning, and help decide when to utilize backup power or storage options – which ultimately reduces carbon intensity and keeps prices low for consumers.

Amperon's net demand forecasts will be available in all markets by the end of the year with SPP, CAISO, and PJM to launch this summer.

About Amperon
Amperon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company based out of Houston that builds AI-powered electricity analytics for energy market participants. Founded in 2018 by a seasoned data engineer and a veteran energy trader, Amperon serves electricity retailers, energy traders, grid operators, utilities, and large C&I energy users worldwide. Amperon is the forecasting company for the energy transition and is dedicated to supporting grid reliability, risk management, and sustainability.

SOURCE Amperon

Also from this source

Amperon partners with WattTime to help accelerate the decarbonization of the electric grid

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.