AMPERON LAUNCHES AI-DRIVEN ENERGY FORECASTING ON SNOWFLAKE MARKETPLACE

Joint customers can use Amperon's energy forecasting to improve grid reliability and reduce risk, costs and emissions.

HOUSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperon today announced it has launched its premium AI-powered energy forecasts on Snowflake Marketplace to track, plan, and optimize energy needs for the evolving power markets. Bringing Amperon's AI-driven energy forecasts to Snowflake Marketplace is a significant step in consolidating electricity data collection silos and improving forecasting accuracy to strengthen grid reliability, manage financial risk, and accelerate decarbonization.

"As Amperon continues to modernize energy data and AI infrastructure, we're excited to partner with Snowflake to bring the most accurate energy forecasts into a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. By doing so, we're bringing energy forecasts to where it will be accessible to more energy companies looking to increase performance and reliability," said Alex Robart, Chief Revenue Officer at Amperon.

Amperon and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers seamlessly integrate accurate energy forecasts, an essential tool for a balanced grid, into enterprise-grade data environments. Customers can now integrate industry-leading demand forecasts to optimize power markets trading activity and manage load risk on Snowflake's secure, flexible and performant data platform.

"This partnership signifies Amperon's commitment to deliver world-class data-driven energy management solutions. Together, we are helping organizations to easily and securely access the necessary insights to manage risk and maximize profitability in the energy transition," said Titiaan Palazzi, Head of Power and Utilities at Snowflake.

Joint customers who leverage Amperon's forecasting insights on Snowflake Marketplace can also optimize renewable generation sources and gain an edge in financial energy trading. For example, with all data in one location, energy traders and renewable generation producers can improve their bottom line with Amperon's short-term demand and renewables forecasts. While conventional forecasting can be inefficient and ineffective, Amperon's forecasts leverage AI-powered models to process the latest information, including 15-minute meter data, weather data, and historical grid data.

"Amperon on Snowflake enables us to easily integrate our different data streams into a single unified view. We value having complete access & control over our analytics and visualization tools. Snowflake allows us to quickly track and analyze the evolution of every forecast Amperon generates, which ultimately leads to better insights into our trading strategy." — Jack Wang, Senior Power Trader, Head of US Power Analysis, Axpo

About Snowflake

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

About Amperon

Amperon is a technology company at the intersection of energy data and AI. Specializing in data management infrastructure, coherent AI/ML models, and leading-edge predictive analytics, Amperon helps the full spectrum of power and utility companies to improve grid reliability, optimize asset economics, and accelerate decarbonization. With a commitment to grid modernization and decarbonization, Amperon is the forecasting company of the energy transition. For more information about Amperon, visit www.amperon.co/.

