Amperon Launches Probabilistic Asset Solar and Wind Short-Term Forecasts to Help Energy Companies Better Quantify Risk, Improve Market Decisions

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperon, a leading provider of AI-powered energy forecasting solutions, today announced the launch of its probabilistic Asset Solar and Wind Short-Term Forecasts, giving renewable energy operators, independent power producers, gentailers, and utilities a new way to quantify generation uncertainty, manage weather-related risk, and make more informed market and operational decisions.

As solar penetration rises and power markets grow more volatile, energy companies face increasing pressure to forecast generation accurately and plan for a wider range of possible outcomes. Traditional deterministic forecasts provide a single expected generation value, but they do not fully capture the variability that can affect bidding, scheduling, procurement, and profitability. Amperon's probabilistic Asset Solar and Wind Short-Term Forecasts are designed to close that gap by providing a range of likely generation outcomes and associated probability bands, helping customers make risk-aware decisions with greater confidence.

"Our focus at Amperon is simple: keep pushing forecasting forward so customers have the insight they need to make smarter decisions," said Sean Kelly, CEO of Amperon. "We recently expanded our weather-informed, probabilistic Grid Mid-Term Forecast into Europe after launching it in the U.S., and now we are bringing that same commitment to innovation to probabilistic Asset Short-Term Forecasts—giving customers a clearer view of uncertainty and more confidence in how they plan, bid, and operate."

Amperon's probabilistic Asset Solar and Wind Short-Term Forecasts provide hourly and sub-hourly visibility up to 15 days ahead, with 19 percentile bands from P5 through P95 delivered via API. By moving beyond a single-point forecast, the product helps renewable energy operators and IPPs better manage market exposure, while also giving gentailers and utilities a stronger basis for net load planning, supply stack decisions, and renewable portfolio optimization. For example, an independent power producer bidding into the day-ahead market can use probabilistic forecasting to see when weather uncertainty materially increases the risk of underperformance during a key interval, then adjust its bid accordingly to reduce imbalance exposure and protect margins.

Amperon's probabilistic Asset Solar and Wind Short-Term Forecasts build on the company's broader momentum in expanding the forecasting tools available to global energy market participants. In addition to the Grid Mid-Term Forecast in the U.S. and Europe, Amperon is growing momentum in Latin America. With renewable capacity rapidly increasing across the region, energy market operators are requiring shorter-interval, more risk-aware asset-level forecasts in order to maintain reliability as solar and wind resources are integrated at scale. Amperon's probabilistic Asset Solar and Wind Short-Term Forecasts are designed to support this global expansion, helping market participants better quantify uncertainty, manage variability, and integrate renewables more confidently as power systems continue to evolve.

About Amperon

Amperon is a leading energy forecasting company, positioned at the intersection of energy data and AI. Founded in 2018, Amperon has become a trusted partner to power and utility companies, delivering demand, renewable generation, and price forecasts. With cutting-edge predictive analytics, seamless data integrations, and premium customer support, Amperon enables customers to enhance grid reliability and optimize asset performance. Committed to grid modernization, Amperon is the forecasting company of the energy transition.

For more information about Amperon, visit www.amperon.co.

SOURCE Amperon