Amperos Health Secures $16M Investment as it Launches Industry's First AI-Native Denial Management and Revenue Recovery Platform

Helping providers resolve denials five times faster and cut denial rates by 70%

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperos Health, the first insurance revenue recovery partner capable of working denials end-to-end entirely with AI, announced today that it has closed a $16 million Series A funding round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Uncork Capital and Neo.

The raise comes as Amperos launches the industry's first AI-native denial management and revenue recovery solution for healthcare providers. Amperos' agentic capabilities provide end-to-end denial and collection automation, while a team of subject matter experts provides judgment and expertise for complex and difficult-to-recover claims. Amperos then delivers detailed insights into how providers can optimize their billing and collections processes to prevent future denials. To date, Amperos has served over 3,000 clinical locations across all 50 states, driving nearly $700 million of revenue recovered per year across over 500,000 claims.

"Complexity in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) should not be the norm, and that's why our mission at Amperos is to streamline the denial and collections process so providers can focus on what matters most – operating their practices and serving their patients," said Michal Miernowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Amperos Health. "I'm thrilled to announce our most recent funding round, which will be critical as Amperos accelerates its growth to serve more providers, expands its analytics capabilities and launches new agentic capabilities in other RCM workflows."

Denials are rising in healthcare today, with 12% of claims denied in 2024, representing a $262 billion loss in revenue to providers. Providers then spend more than $26 billion annually in recovering these denied claims, of which 70% end up getting paid. And yet, 63% of RCM teams are understaffed, while healthcare administration teams face a 32% annual turnover rate.

These statistics exemplify why Amperos has built a new product that can fill gaps in the RCM workforce while recovering more value in denied revenue. The product manages the full denial management process, from following up through insurance portals and calls, to submitting corrected claims, medical records, and appeals.

"Denials are one of healthcare's fastest-growing pain points: a growing portion of claims denied, hundreds of billions in lost revenue, and RCM teams that are chronically understaffed. It's a broken process ripe for AI transformation," said Sofia Guerra, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "What sets Amperos apart is that they're the first truly agentic AI platform we've seen to automate this workflow end-to-end, from portal follow-ups and calls to corrected claims and appeals, with no handoffs and no gaps. We're excited to see Amperos continue to grow its impact for customers. The results speak for themselves: 22% more recovered per claim at up to 50% lower cost, creating real financial relief for providers who are already operating on razor-thin margins."

While other solutions on the market typically automate only part of the denial management process – like calling, writing appeal letters, or navigating payer portals – Amperos is the first and only product in the market to automate end-to-end workflows for denial teams. Amperos uses state-of-the-art LLMs across voice, computer use, and more to complete entire collections workflows and maximize reimbursement at the lowest cost to collect.

"Our partnership with Amperos has helped ease the workload that comes with recovering unpaid claims and insurance collections tremendously," said Valerie DeCaro, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management at DOCS Dermatology. "By helping my team work through time-consuming tasks faster and focus on more complex needs, we've been able to recover 24% more claims without increasing headcount. DOCS Dermatology is a provider-first organization, and Amperos Health ensures that our providers are properly compensated for the care they give."

Amperos Health continues to serve as a partner to providers, building upon the company's $4.2 million seed funding announcement in June 2025. By empowering teams to challenge the notion that healthcare RCM is inherently complex, Amperos is leading a new standard in healthcare where providers can navigate RCM with ease.

About Amperos Health:

Amperos Health is healthcare's first AI-native denial management and revenue recovery solution designed specifically for healthcare providers to combat denials and streamline claims collections for revenue cycle management (RCM) teams. Fully HIPAA-compliant and equipped with bank-level security, Amperos empowers teams to resolve more denials, recover more revenue, and significantly improve RCM team productivity and recovery rates. To learn more, visit www.amperos.com.

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SOURCE Amperos Health