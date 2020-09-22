Ampersand® Adjuvant Can Reduce Organic Herbicide Use Rates by Half Without Sacrificing Performance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Agriculture, the leader in combining agriculture and food science to create products using hydrocolloid technology, announced that its OMRI listed adjuvant, Ampersand®, can reduce the use rate of organic herbicides by 50%, while maintaining the same level of performance as high use rates.

Ampersand is a unique adjuvant formulated with hydrocolloids that provides superior deposition, adhesion, evaporation control and wash off resistance. The result is less drift, more spray to the plant, more product on the plant, and more active ingredient in the plant.

Trials with three leading organic herbicides demonstrated that the addition of Ampersand is able to significantly boost the performance of costly active ingredients. Comparison plots were sprayed with tank mixes containing Suppress® at 6% alone and again with a significantly reduced rate of Suppress at 3% plus Ampersand. Both plots showed comparable results in weed control. Trials performed with Homeplate® had remarkable results as well. Homeplate at a high use rate (@ 6%) compared to a low use rate (@ 3%) with the addition of Ampersand had the same level of control. In both trials, Ampersand was able to increase the level of performance of the 3% use rate to match the level of control at the 6% use rate.

Though very different in composition than Suppress and Homeplate, Ampersand's performance with Weed Slayer® was strong as well. Ampersand with a low use rate of Weed Slayer (@ 1%) showed the same performance as Weed Slayer at a high use rate (@ 2%).

Across the board, the addition of Ampersand allows an organic herbicide use rate reduction of 50%, and can reduce the overall treatment cost by 40% per acre.

"Ampersand allows organic herbicide usage at the lowest labeled rate while achieving performance and cost savings," says Ed Quattlebaum, Ph.D, Director of Product Development at Attune Agriculture. "Organic growers have limited options, all of which are costly. The addition of Ampersand to these herbicide spray programs just makes economical sense."

Ampersand is registered for use in all 50 states.

About Attune Agriculture, Inc.

Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create products dedicated to providing the world with agricultural tools that are both performance-based and safe for the environment and the people who use them. For more information, please visit www.attuneag.com.

