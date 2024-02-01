Ampersand® Adjuvant Expands Functionality to Soil Applied Pesticides

News provided by

Attune Agriculture

01 Feb, 2024, 13:56 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Agriculture, the leader in developing performance based agricultural products using hydrocolloid technology, shared new research for Ampersand adjuvant showing significant performance increases when paired with soil applied insecticide and fungicide. This expands the functionality of Ampersand which was previously recommended for foliar applications.

The soil insecticide trial, conducted at RD4AG in Yuma, AZ, evaluated Safari® insecticide on Silverleaf Whitefly and melons. Safari alone provided less than 20% reduction in nymphs compared to the untreated control. A low use rate of 0.0625% of Ampersand provided over 60% control and a high use rate of 0.5% provided 75% control. The addition of Ampersand as a tank mix partner increased whitefly control as much as 300% compared to the standard alone.

The soil fungicide trial, conducted at Crop Inspection Services in Valley Center, CA, evaluated Segway O® fungicide on Phytophthora and peppers using a disease severity scale (0 to 10, with 0 being no impact and 10 being 100% plant mortality). Forty-two days after treatment, the untreated had a severity rating of 9.8 whereas Segway O alone had a rating of 5.3, a 45.9% reduction in disease severity. The addition of Ampersand at 0.25% had a rating of 1.6 or an 83.7% reduction in disease severity. In a commercial setting, the grower would have likely made a second application after 2 to 3 weeks if using Segway O alone and not had to make an additional fungicide application if they added Ampersand.

Ampersand works in soil applications by keeping the application in the root zone longer compared to the active and water alone. This allows actives more time for absorption into the plant.

"Many thanks to our growers who observed more effective control and higher yields when pairing Ampersand with soil applied pesticides. Their anecdotal feedback led us to test this functionality with third-party research trials. The increase in efficacy was unexpected and massive," says Ed Quattlebaum, Ph.D., Director of Product Development at Attune Agriculture.

OMRI listed Ampersand adjuvant is approved for use in all 50 states for herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and nutrients. To learn more, contact your regional Attune Advisor or visit us at www.attuneag.com.

About Attune Agriculture

Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create performance-based crop inputs that are safe for the environment and the people who use them. For more information, please visit www.attuneag.com.

Contact: Lorena Andon
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 561-570-1792

SOURCE Attune Agriculture

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.