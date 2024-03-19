Ampersand Capital Partners Acquires Biologos

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand"), a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, announced today the acquisition of Biologos LLC ("Biologos"), a full-service manufacturer of custom and standard cell culture media, reagents, buffers, enzymes, and sera. The partnership with Ampersand will include investments to expand Biologos' capabilities, product offerings, and geographic reach to support its cell and gene therapy, biopharmaceutical, tissue processing, and animal health customers globally.

Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector.

Biologos CEO Tony Bazarko comments, "This is an exciting time at Biologos as we have experienced impressive growth thanks to our team's ability to provide high-quality standard and custom biologics solutions for our customers. Ampersand's deep industry expertise, broad network, and capital resources will enable Biologos to accelerate its growth strategy through the development of new products and its expansion into new markets."

Founded in 1976, Biologos has become an industry leader providing custom and standard products spanning cell culture media, reagents, enzymes, salts/buffers, and sera, many with customized container, fill, and packaging solutions. Biologos operates from its brand-new, state-of-the-art 32,000-square-foot cGMP facility just outside Chicago, IL.

As part of the transaction, Frank Witney, an industry veteran and Ampersand Operating Partner, has been named Chairman of Biologos, with Eric Lev and Mario Reto of Ampersand also appointed as new Board Members.

Eric Lev adds, "The investment in Biologos aligns well with Ampersand's strategy of supporting growth-oriented life science organizations with a history of product innovation and customer excellence. Under Tony's leadership, we are confident in the team's ability to continue its strong momentum and look forward to partnering together on this growth journey."

About Biologos LLC

Founded in 1976, Biologos is a full-service manufacturer of standard and custom cell culture media, reagents, buffers, and sera specializing in quick-turn custom product formulation, packaging, and distribution. For more than 40 years, Biologos has been a trusted provider of premium quality biological solutions around the world. Biologos has shipped more than 7 million liters of product worldwide and serves the top cell and gene therapy, biopharmaceutical, diagnostic, tissue processing, and animal health customers globally. The experts at Biologos are committed to providing the highest quality solutions and resources to support the global advancement of health and wellness. Learn more at Biologos.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

