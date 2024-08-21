Ampersand Capital Partners Named a Top Private Equity Firm of 2024 by GrowthCap

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, has been named a GrowthCap Top Private Equity Firm of 2024.

"On behalf of the entire Ampersand team, we are proud to be recognized by GrowthCap as a Top Private Equity Firm of 2024 and grateful to our various partners for their support in achieving this honor," said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner of Ampersand. "Our 35 year success is rooted in Ampersand's deep industry experience, focused strategy, and collaborative approach with CEOs, management teams, limited partners, and industry advisors. We believe these relationships have consistently driven strong outcomes for the healthcare and life sciences companies in which we invest."

This year's nominees underwent a rigorous selection process. Each firm was evaluated on factors beyond financial capital, including firm culture, overall growth and performance, portfolio company value creation and commitment to ESG, among other capabilities. Those selected were chosen from hundreds of nominees and were deemed by GrowthCap as "the best private equity firms at scaling companies."

To see the full list of honorees and learn more about the selection criteria and methodology, please visit the GrowthCap website.

Disclaimer: This award was provided by GrowthCap on August 20, 2024. Ampersand submitted a nomination to be considered for the GrowthCap Top Private Equity Firms 2024 list and, once selected by GrowthCap as an honoree, Ampersand paid a publishing and copyright fee to GrowthCap to promote this award. The data provided in this award publication is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, endorsement, nor recommendation. GrowthCap believes the information in this publication to be accurate but does not verify its accuracy independently and does not warrant or guarantee that it is accurate or complete. GrowthCap has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to the information. No investment decisions should be made using this information.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

