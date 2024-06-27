Ampersand Capital Partners Named Top Performing Private Equity Fund Manager in the Americas by Preqin for Second Year in a Row

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Preqin has ranked Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand") as the 'Top Performing Private Equity Fund Manager' in the Americas within the category of private capital performance. The winners, announced June 18, 2024, were selected based solely on objective data related to consistency of performance. Ampersand has now received this top ranking from Preqin in both 2023 and 2024. This ranking follows Ampersand's recent HEC-Paris DowJones recognition as the #1 performing firm for 'Growth Capital Private Equity Performance' globally.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Preqin for the second consecutive year and thank our portfolio company management teams for their partnership and dedication in making this possible," commented Herb Hooper, Managing Partner, Ampersand.

Ampersand did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using these rankings outside of its annual subscription to Preqin. Past performance and such rankings are not a guarantee of future results. Performance data was extracted from Preqin Pro in early May 2024 and the noted ranking was based on performance date reported as of the last five quarters (from March 2023 to March 2024). Details of Preqin's proprietary methodology can be found online for private capital and for hedge funds. See the full report and methodology here.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

