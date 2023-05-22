Ampersand Capital Partners Ranked #1 on the 2022 HEC-DowJones Growth Capital Private Equity Performance Ranking

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners is proud to be ranked as the #1 top performer globally in the first edition of the HEC Paris-DowJones Performance Ranking of Growth Capital Funds. For this ranking, HEC analyzed performance data for 208 growth capital firms and the 390 funds they raised between 2009 and 2018.

"Ampersand is honored to be ranked by HEC-DowJones as the top performer among growth capital firms worldwide," said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner of Ampersand. "The entire Ampersand team thanks our limited partners and our portfolio company management teams for making this achievement possible."

Source: The inaugural HEC Paris-Dow Jones Growth Capital Performance Ranking of Growth Capital Funds 2022

The ranking, conducted by Professor Oliver Gottschalg from HEC Business School in Paris and Dow Jones, evaluated private equity fund performance provided by Preqin and data reported directly to HEC-DowJones. HEC Paris analyzed performance data from 208 Growth Capital firms and the 390 funds they raised between 2009 and 2018 with an aggregate equity volume of $245B. Ampersand did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. Past performance and such ranking are not a guarantee of future results. See the full report and methodology here.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

