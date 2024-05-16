Ampersand Capital Partners Ranks #1 for Growth Capital Private Equity Performance by HEC Paris-DowJones

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Ampersand Capital Partners is ranked #1 globally by HEC Paris-DowJones for growth capital private equity performance. HEC Paris analyzed performance data from 106 Growth Capital firms and the 279 funds they raised between 2010 and 2019 with an aggregate equity volume of $172B.

"We are honored to be ranked #1 for the second consecutive year by HEC Paris-DowJones as the top performer among growth capital firms worldwide," said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner of Ampersand. "This ranking is a testament to the experience and dedication of our investment team and our portfolio company management teams."

Source: The HEC Paris-Dow Jones Growth Capital Performance Ranking of Growth Capital Funds 2023. HEC Paris analyzed performance data from 106 Growth Capital firms and the 279 funds they raised between 2010 and 2019 with an aggregate equity volume of $172B. The ranking, conducted by Professor Oliver Gottschalg from HEC Business School in Paris and Dow Jones, evaluated private equity fund performance provided by Preqin and data reported directly to HEC Paris-DowJones. Ampersand did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. Past performance and such ranking are not a guarantee of future results. See the full report and methodology here.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

