Ampersand Capital Partners to Acquire Vibalogics GmbH

CUXHAVEN, Germany and WELLESLEY, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibalogics GmbH, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on complex live biological products, is being acquired by Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the healthcare sector. Ampersand's growth investment will be used to expand Vibalogics' capabilities to meet rapidly growing industry demand for the development and manufacturing of complex viral products.

Vibalogics offers process development, manufacturing and fill & finish of products for biopharmaceutical companies involved in the development of oncolytic viral therapies, gene therapies, and vaccines. With a specific focus on viruses, live bacteria, and aseptic processing, the company's 50 employees work in full compliance with international GMP standards in a BSL-2 classified state of the art, 27,000 sq. ft. (2,500 m2) facility in Cuxhaven, Germany.

Stefan Beyer, Ph.D., CEO of Vibalogics commented, "With the benefit of Ampersand as our partner, Vibalogics will now strengthen and expand its position in the US and European markets while further investing in additional process development and GMP manufacturing capabilities. The partnership solidifies Vibalogics' existing presence in the biologics manufacturing space and will allow the company to continue to exceed our customers' expectations by facilitating the development of innovative therapeutic approaches that significantly improve the treatment of patients suffering from cancer and genetic disorders. We are very pleased to have Ampersand on board as we take Vibalogics through to its next phase of growth."

David Anderson, General Partner at Ampersand said, "Vibalogics is a leading company in its field. Given the exciting developments within the complex virus market this is an excellent time for an investor with deep experience in the viral vector contract manufacturing sector to partner with the company. We are looking forward to working with the team at Vibalogics to accelerate and continue its success in delivering cutting edge therapies to patients in need."

About Vibalogics GmbH

Vibalogics is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with facilities in Cuxhaven, Germany, providing process development and GMP manufacturing services. Founded in 2002, the company is recognized as a leading service provider within the live biologics development and manufacturing industry. For more information, please visit www.vibalogics.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma Solutions, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

