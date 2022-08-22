Ampersand Closes Oversubscribed Fund at $1.2 Billion Hard Cap

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners is pleased to announce the closing of the firm's latest fund, Ampersand 2022 ("AMP-22") Limited Partnership, with $1.2 billion in limited partner commitments. This fund, which is Ampersand's eleventh primary fund since 1992, was significantly oversubscribed and held a single close less than three months after launch. Ampersand secured commitments from a diversified and global set of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, pension plans, insurance companies, funds of funds, and family offices.

Ampersand Managing Partner, Herb Hooper, commented, "We greatly appreciate the strong support from both existing and new investors and their confidence in Ampersand's specialized Industrial Healthcare investment strategy which focuses on mission-critical tools and services supporting innovation in healthcare and life sciences."

For more than 30 years, Ampersand has been a trusted partner to founders and CEOs, helping to accelerate growth and build numerous market-leading companies across the firm's core healthcare sectors. With this new fund, Ampersand intends to continue the firm's strategy of partnering with great entrepreneurs within our core sectors through both majority and minority investments in companies with $10 to $100 million in revenue and positive EBITDA.

Goodwin Procter LLP provided legal services to Ampersand for this fundraise.

ABOUT AMPERSAND CAPITAL PARTNERS

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle-market private equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience in seeking to build value and drive strong long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

This press release is not an offer or solicitation of an offer, or an invitation or inducement, to invest in any Ampersand fund. No person may invest in any Ampersand fund except in accordance with and subject to the terms of the applicable fund documentation and all applicable laws, and Ampersand will only respond to prospective investor outreach in accordance with all applicable laws. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners