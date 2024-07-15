Ampersand Leadership Group Promotes Annie Czarnecki to Principal

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Leadership Group, experts in human capital diligence and development, announced today that valued team member Annie Czarnecki has been promoted to Principal.

"The ultimate team player since day one, Annie adds tremendous value and has quickly earned her reputation as a trusted advisor to our valued clients. We are thrilled to celebrate her accelerated promotion to Principal," said Matt Richburg, Managing Partner.

Annie Czarnecki, Principal

Czarnecki joined Ampersand as a Consultant in 2022. Through her contributions to Ampersand's broad spectrum of Organizational and Executive Assessment offerings, Annie has made an outsized impact on our clients' value creation strategies. Prior to joining the firm, she built her human capital consulting experience at PwC, where she developed and led change management, communications, and engagement efforts for large-scale technology implementations.

A former Division I athlete, Annie graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration with High Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology and earned her MBA at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, where she served as Co-President of the Human Capital Club and a Fellow at the Center for Positive Organizations.

"I'm honored and excited to grow with this very talented team," said Czarnecki. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Ampersand and evolving how we support our clients' talent and leadership priorities."

"Ampersand is proud of its track record as a trusted advisor to Boards and CEOs as they make critical executive talent decisions," said Richburg. "At the same time, we are forward-thinking and driven; with the best talent in the marketplace, we will continue to add value for our clients through leading-edge insight."

About Ampersand Leadership Group

Ampersand Leadership Group supports CEOs, Investors, Organizational Leaders, and Boards in selecting, developing, and aligning top talent to drive growth and investor returns. We partner with you, first to understand your business strategy, and then to offer relevant solutions to help you reach your goals. We collaborate with client partners that span the country, the globe, and a rich variety of industries. Through our unwavering commitment to creating impact, we impel senior leaders and organizations to reach their full potential.

Our people set us apart. For more information, visit www.ampleader.com/team.

